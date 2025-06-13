The Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad resulted in at least 265 deaths, including passengers and locals on the ground, with the toll expected to rise as recovery continues

The crash, which occurred less than a minute after takeoff, devastated a residential area, with parts of the plane landing in buildings, and only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been confirmed

Authorities are conducting DNA testing to identify victims, while an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with possible theories including a bird strike causing double engine failure

A tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash on Thursday, June 12, in Ahmedabad, India, initially claimed the lives of about 241 people, including passengers and locals on the ground.

Death toll rises: casualties on the ground and in the air

The latest death toll from the India plane crash has been updated with new information. Photo credit: Sam PANTHAKY

Source: Getty Images

However, Legit.ng gathered that as rescue teams comb through the wreckage, the official death toll has reached 265, including passengers aboard the plane and victims on the ground.

Authorities have warned that the number may continue to rise as more body parts are recovered.

The plane was carrying 242 people, including 217 adults, 13 children, and 2 infants. Among the passengers, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

Among the passengers and crew on board, only one survivor has been confirmed. The crash, which occurred barely a minute after takeoff, has left the city reeling as rescue teams work tirelessly at the crash site.

Crash site: Destruction in residential area

The crash took place in a densely populated residential area of Ahmedabad, with parts of the plane landing in buildings.

The tail section of the Boeing 787-8 lodged into the second floor of a medical hostel, while the front of the plane, including the nose and front wheels, hit a nearby canteen where students had been having lunch.

The crash caused widespread destruction, with debris scattered across the residential area, leaving survivors and families in shock.

Authorities to carryout DNA testing on victims

Death toll from the India plane crash has increased to 265. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have emphasised that DNA testing will be carried out to confirm the identities of the victims.

"The official number of deceased will be declared only after DNA testing is completed," stated Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sole survivor: British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Miraculously, only one person has survived the crash. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, was found bloodied and limping shortly after the crash, as reported by The Guardian.

He had been seated in an emergency exit row and managed to escape the wreckage, although he has stated that he has no idea how he exited the plane.

"I have no idea how I exited the plane," Ramesh’s brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, quoted him.

Footage filmed shortly after the crash showed Ramesh walking towards an ambulance, appearing injured but conscious.

His survival has offered a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy, though the focus remains on the recovery of other victims.

Authorities investigate the cause of the crash

The crash occurred less than a minute after takeoff, when the aircraft reached an altitude of only 100 metres. The plane had issued a mayday call, but within moments, it plummeted to the ground.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has stated that the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Vanguard reported.

Authorities have been cautious about speculating on the cause, though some aviation experts have suggested that a bird strike may have been responsible for a potential double engine failure.

Tributes pour in from across the world

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Friday, describing the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words."

Modi extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged that the government would provide support during the aftermath of the tragedy.

"This is a time of great loss, and the nation stands with the families of the victims," Modi said.

The parent company of Air India, Tata Group, announced it would provide financial assistance to the families of those killed, offering 10 million rupees (£86,000) to each affected family.

The company also pledged to cover medical expenses for those who survived the crash.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer responds to plane Crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, India.

His statement underscored the gravity of the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng