A Nigerian lady has been left in premium tears after her boyfriend dumped her and got married to a new woman he just met

The lady came online to share her painful story on TikTok, saying that her boyfriend left her and travelled to the UK

She said when he returned, he chose to marry a new woman he just met, noting that the new woman is a nurse

It's tears galore for a Nigerian lady who has been dumped by her boyfriend who chose to marry another person.

The lady came online to share her painful story with members of the public who rallied around her to offer words of encouragement.

The lady laments as her boyfriend marries another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/Egovin.

Source: TikTok

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Egovin said she and the man have been in a relationship for four years.

She said her man left her and travelled to the UK, but when he returned, he said he had met someone new.

According to the lady, her man met a trained nurse and decided to settle for the new lover.

Egovin said the situation left her heartbroken. She said she should have listened to her family, without giving further details.

She wrote:

"After 4 years he left me to go abroad for greener pastures. He came back to marry a girl he met in the UK only because she is a nurse. I should have listened to my family. Now I'm left with a broken heart."

The lady insists the man dated her for four years before abandoning her. Photo credit: TikTok/@egovin111.

Source: TikTok

People in the comment section of the post asked Egovin if she had something down and she said she was not jobless.

Her words:

"I'm not jobless, he knows that I am a hardworking lady. He always compliments with that."

Reactions as man dumps lady he has dated for four years

@NMESOMACHUKWU said:

"He didn't leave you because she was a Nurse. men need people that would add value to their life. What were you doing for the 4 years to upgrade? So sorry baby girl."

@coachbenny said:

"Same way our gender will leave for a richer odogwu. Take heart dear."

@faith_honeybun said:

"You waited for 4 years, you held on? You have a pure heart. My God give you your own dream man."

@Emmanuella said:

"Don’t mind him, my own married someone there 3 months later, they separated and it wrecked him soo much that he came back to Nigeria empty handed. Thank God am with a better man now."

@Drlucas said:

"You know in Nigeria, everything is being used for content creation,n how true is this your story my dear. I'm sorry about this, you will be fine, okay."

