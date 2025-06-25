Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is back in the news after speaking about her love life on social media

Just recently, the movie star shared a post where she listed her requirements and conditions before she can accept a man’s advances

Angela Okorie’s post made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie caused an online stir with her list of requirements for men before they can date her.

Recall that the movie star was recently embroiled in an online drama with her ex-boyfriend known as Oil Money, after the end of their relationship. Oil Money heavily blasted Angela Okorie and made a series of messy claims about her.

In a new development, the single mum of one took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans of her requirements from men who wish to be in a relationship with her.

According to Angela, she was speaking with a friend recently when he told her that she would need to properly investigate any man who wants to come into her life for marriage and that the man will have to pay an artist’s fee before he even gets to speak to her because some men do not have good intentions but only want to have access to her.

Angela Okorie agreed with her friend's words and went on to list her expectations from men who wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with her. She said such a man will have to first pay a billion naira and she doesn’t care if people say it means she’s selling her love.

She wrote:

“A male friend of mine said, ‘Angela any guy wey you go date or marry you, we go investigate am for 2years before you go gree, we go know his family house, we go know he mama, we go know he papa, we go know his siblings,we go find out weda them get madness for their family. He will pay artists fee every day before he go talk to you else we no go gree o,cos a lot of these people really get plans before coming close to you, Everybody won blow by force’ And I believe him.

So note that before dating or marriage you will pay a billion Naira Before relationship, i don't care if people say I am selling my love, Yes am selling my love o. Maka Ndi iberibe adigo too much.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Angela Okorie lists relationship requirements

Angela Okorie’s post about her expectations from men who wish to date her, became a trending topic on social media. Some netizens dropped their hot takes:

Holykelux said:

“With that kind man body wey u get ? Torh all the best.”

Williamsebong wrote:

“Delulu go ahead.”

Mariamnkemakpa said:

“A lot of Nigerian men marry oyibo in her 70s 80s even 90s, you would see them kissing these women, and most of them are here shading Angela about her age. Inferiority complex at its peak.”

Pretty_ada01 wrote:

“Her life,her choice,her list✌🏼..You can list yours too🙂.”

Ekcus_ said:

“No one cares.”

Luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

“Angela is so pretty but chaotic ! However if you can’t meet her standards please avoid her!”

Its.kemzy_ wrote:

“Na her choice e no really concern us here 😂.”

Trac_ychapman said:

“Why are guys age shaming her?so because she is 47 she doesn't deserve love to marriage?”

Agu_4real said:

“Wait! She's still thinking of marriage 😂.”

Cochavafarms wrote:

“And for that 2 years that same male friend (bestie) will be eating the cookie free of charge, after highness 🤣.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“See you at the singu pringuz party, octogenarian edition 👀.”

Ayo_janny said:

“SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID. Periodt!”

Angela Okorie taunts critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie hit back at critics who warned her over her heated exchange with Regina Daniels.

She taunted Nigerians with health issues such as stroke and leprosy, who had warned her over her fight with Regina.

"Even leprosy follow dey warn Angela Una goodmorning o," she wrote in the caption of the video.

