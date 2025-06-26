A tricycle rider, popularly known in Nigeria as keke rider, has been praised on social media for returning the N4 million that a Cameroonian woman had forgotten in his tricycle

According to the keke rider, he noticed that the woman, who is a trader, had forgotten her bag inside his tricycle, and he returned to the market to look for her and return it

While noting that some of his colleagues called him a fool for returning the money, he said he loved what he did

Lucky Okoro, a Nigerian keke rider, has returned the N4 million that a Cameroonian trader forgot in his tricycle.

The Abia-based rider disclosed this on Facebook with pictures of himself holding bundles of the money the woman had forgotten.

A keke rider has returned the N4 million that a woman forgot in his tricycle.

Source: Facebook

How keke rider returned woman's N4 million

Lucky, a Jehovah's Witness member, expressed joy that he made God's name proud.

He said he had transported the woman from Aba main market to Ariaria in Abia and realised she had left her bag when she alighted.

The honest tricycle rider said he returned to the park to locate the woman, who is Cameroonian, but couldn't find her.

He returned to Ariaria market, where he found the woman weeping and attempting to harm herself. Lucky said he wiped her tears and handed her the money.

A short clip shared on Facebook captured the woman's grateful display in front of the keke rider, as she thanked him for his honesty.

People gathered around as the overjoyed woman tearfully showed gratitude to Lucky.

The keke rider stated that he loved what he did, despite that some of his colleagues called him a fool for returning the money. His Facebook post read:

"Jehovah thank you. I have made your name to be praised. This morning one woman left 4 million naira on my Keke. I carry her from ABA main park to arialrala. She stopped and forget her bag inside my Keke, so I was looking for her but I can't find her.

"I return to park I did not see her again. Then I go back to ariariala market and find her at the junction where she was crying wanted to kill herself I called her wipe all her tears then carry all the money give to her and tell her to a hotel and she pay for it I tell her to stay there so that tomorrow she can continue. She is from Cameroon she's not a Nigerian talk less of ABA woman.

"Thanks Jehovah I found her . Some of my follow Keke people they called me mugu but IAM not a mugu. I love what I did. It is true that Keke dey distop me . IAM happy. IAM happy. I need new Keke but not another wenman money. I am a Jehovah's witnesses. A bu m onye ama Jehovah. IAM an ABA man. IAM an obingwa man, IAM #umuomei obingwa LGA abia state nig. IAM from a poor family but I love Jehovah.# Jehovah's witnesses."

Grateful Cameroonian woman appreciates a keke rider for returning the N4 million she left in his tricycle.

Source: Facebook

People commend keke rider's honest act

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the keke rider's honest act below:

Confidence Jw Nkoro said:

"Brother.... you're not a mugu.... You're indeed Jehovah's servant... Jehovah's blessing is de best.

"Agape love 💕."

Eunice Samuel said:

"Welldone brother, your actions have brought hlory and honor to Jehovah!

"May good things never depart from you❤️❤️❤️."

Okereke Janet Chidinma said:

"Jehovah will bless you, you've made us proud and Jehovah has taken note of your integrity, He will provide for you and your family more than you can ever imagine 👏👏👏👏."

Kenneth Nwosu said:

"My brother, you're blessed forever.Thank you and do not listen to those calling you mugu."

Oluomachi Mercy said:

"God will bless you for your act of kindness, don't mind what people may say."

Iwuchukwu Victor said:

"Oh my good God, you have done what will change your life to good. Watch out and see. I believe where ever your dad is, his spirit is happy with you. You will go viral for good."

Dede Enyia said:

"God's trained conscience at work, it shows that you are practising what you preach.

"Jehovah has blessed you already but you don't know."

