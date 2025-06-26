A video of singer Cynthia Morgan, where she let go of her emotions, has surfaced online and left many worried

In the clip, she was granting an interview and pleaded with fans to pray for her, insisting that she was not a beggar

Many netizens shared their opinions on what might have led to her downfall while expressing sympathy for the female singer

Nigerian female singer Cynthia Morgan sparked sympathy after a video of her emotional state surfaced online.

In the clip, she was granting an interview and was asked what she wanted Nigerians to do for her. The music star, who was recently supported by Peter Okoye, mentioned that she needed prayers and asked her fans and music lovers to keep praying for her.

While in tears, she said, "I am a billionaire, and 'Cynthia Morgan, for crying out loud.'

The German Juice crooner lamented that she wasn’t a beggar because she had been a billionaire before life took a turn. She emphasized that she wasn’t asking anyone to give her money.

Man shares take on Cynthia Morgan

The man, who shared the video, offered his perspective on Cynthia Morgan, noting that her struggles began after she tried to rebrand, change her name, and do something different.

He advised artists to stick to what was working for them, mentioning that many artists have faced challenges similar to what the singer who has a feud with her record label was passing through.

Fans also shared their opinions on the video. Some claimed that people had offered to help Morgan, but she allegedly started cursing online, causing them to withdraw.

Others prayed for her and wished her well, while some criticized her for being too proud.

How fans reacted to Cynthia Morgan's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Cynthia crying. Many sympathised with her, while others lashed out at her. See the comments below:

@pappy_400_ reacted:

"May God remember u again Cynthia Morgan.. everything u lost will surely come back to you.. don’t give up. Nobody is ever perfect. God will raise men/ women for ur sake."

@nikkie.babii shared:

"Music is not a must now, she has a name already so she should use it to her advantage by doing some other content. May podcast or just something else in the industry."

@alioxcoded77 commented:

"She was my favorite female at that time in fact she is top 5 biggest artist during 2010/2011 everyone want to listen to her song that time. She falls when she change her name from Cynthia Morgan to Madrina she made a very big mistake that time. Feel sad seeing her this way."

@el_geezze reacted:

"This babe had a second chance to get back on her feet but she threw it all away when she started cussing out people who could have helped her.That single action made others keep their distance. People will help you if they want to, you can’t demand and that ‘help’; especially when they don’t owe you anything."

@talopapa shared:

"Everyone get this kind of moment in life."

Cynthia Morgan calls out P-Square

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cynthia Morgan called out her senior colleague Rudeboy over how their music management maltreated her.

In the report, P-Square accused Eedris Abdulkareem of backsliding in 2004 when 50 Cent came to Nigeria.

Cynthia used the opportunity to remind Rudeboy of how he and his brothers worked against her career.

