A Nigerian lady has shared the serious drama that ensued after her brother announced his plan to get married to his girlfriend

From his uncle to his girlfriend's family, the young man encountered problems that left him frustrated and in a dilemma

The full story was shared on the X app where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments and reactions from concerned netizens

A Nigerian man found himself in a difficult situation after announcing his plans to tie the knot with the love of his life.

The trouble began when the young man's uncle was informed of the proposal, and he expressed his disapproval due to the girl's Igbo heritage after hearing her name.

Uncle expresses disapproval over nephew's relationship

The story was shared on social media platform X by @freshonly, who claimed to be the sister of the would-be groom.

According to her account, the family had initially welcomed the girlfriend, praising her intelligence, class, and beauty.

However, when the brother disclosed his intention to marry the young lady, identified as Chioma, their uncle's reaction was far from supportive.

The uncle's objections centred around the fact that Chioma was not Yoruba, and he questioned why the young man had not chosen a girl from their own ethnic group who lived closer.

However, despite the uncle's worry, he eventually agreed to support the marriage after persuasion from the family.

The real challenge arose when the family visited Chioma's village for the introduction ceremony, where they were presented with a list of requirements for the wedding.

The demands, which included various items and payments, were deemed excessive, with an estimated cost of around N12 million, excluding preparations.

The family were thrown aback by the request and the drama quickly escalated to a standoff with Chioma's family.

As reported by @freshonly, Chioma's father threatened to curse the young man after finding out that his daughter was already pregnant.

He subsequently threatened to take custody of the unborn child if the bride price was not paid.

The family is now torn over how to proceed, with some advising them to stand firm while others believe that meeting the demands is the only way to avoid trouble.

Fresh only narrated:

"My brother came home with the babe he has been hammering about for months upon our mom’s request. Anytime he comes to the house, he’s always talking about this babe he’s dating and from the way he talks, mom and I deduced he was really in love with her. When he brought her home, she and mumsy quickly got along and I liked her immediately. She’s very free and super cute, her smartness is out of this world, omo I’d love to be like her one day. She’s super classy too and you’d think she’s from a royal family. My mum was just hailing my brother about how he took eyes to the market and all.

"Fast forward to two days after, my brother came home and told mom he’s ready to get married to sister Chioma and all of us were happy. Mom said we have to inform our daddy’s family so that they can follow us to the east to bring our wife home o. She took my brother and me to our uncles place so inform him about my brothers plan to get married. Immediately my uncle heard the girl’s name and where she’s from he got angry and ask My brother why he didn’t choose a girl who is Yoruba and lives closer.

"He claims that the east is very far place but after and lots of persuasion for my mother, he finally agreed and promise to convince other members of the family to also support. He was able to fulfill his promise and a date was set for the introduction. People from my father side, and very few from mother’s side went to Sister Chioma’s village for the introduction. After the whole introduction and everything, her family handed us a spiral binder document that of about 5 A4 papers that contains all the things that are required of us for the wedding.

"A meeting after the introduction was called and everyone started backing out because upon calculation everything on the list would cost nothing less than 12million minus preparations from our side. They refused to yield to all the requirements and despite mumsy’s attempts to make Sister Chioma’s family see reasons with us, they refused, saying that’s how they collect their stuffs and nothing would change it. They said if my brother and his family cannot afford it, they should leave their daughter alone or go and hustle and if she’s still available, they’ll come and marry her. My brother earns only 2.5m annually and man has plans for his future. He refused to get a loan for the wedding and few days ago, we discovered that he already got her pregnant.

"Her father was furious upon discovering and promised to lay a heavy curse on my brother if he doesn’t pay the bride price and he even threatened to collect the child when it’s born until the right thing is done. Some people said to call their bluff but sister Chioma said things would go south for both she and my brother if they don’t do the right thing. We are in a big dilemma rn and I just want to know if we should call the father’s bluff or what else can we do?"

Reactions trail man's experience of visiting in-laws

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

Baby girl said:

"Personally, I think he should just leave the girl to her father, let them cater for his child. Economy is hard, he’ll drop in once in awhile to let the child know he’s the father."

Michael Erastus said:

"See, don't call it bluff oo. According to Igbo Tradition, any child born at home (out of wedlock) belongs to the father of the girl except the man does the appropriate thing for the girl in question (and in some places like my place, you'll do extra for the child especially if a boy to become yours)."

Nwanganga added:

"It’s a sweet process of dragging that happens within hours and at the end of it everyone will be happy. Your family will mark everything on the list and present 20%, they will drag and it will end in maybe 30%, if her parents are reasonable they will collect 20% of their own and also help tackle the community people. Ask them if okada person no dey marry from their community? They just sized you people up."

See the post below:

