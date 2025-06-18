A young Indian boy has been in tears following the demise of his 15-year-old brother, Akash, one of those killed in the Air India disaster

In a video, he lamented that his brother was resting beneath a tree when the wing of the plane flew off and hit him

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to pen condolence messages

The recent Air India plane crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who was not a passenger on the ill-fated flight but was tragically struck by the plane's wing.

Akash, a resident of Ahmedabad, was resting in the shade near his family's tea stall when the wing hit him, causing fatal injuries.

Man remains inconsolable following brother's death

In an emotional interview with ITV News' Sejal Karia, Akash's older brother Kalpesh lamented bitterly over the tragedy.

Kalpesh broke into tears as he mourned the loss of his younger sibling and only brother with whom he shared a tight bond.

"He was my only brother. Just the two of us. The wing of the plane flew off and hit him. He was so badly hurt. He couldn't move. He couldn't get up," Kalpesh said, struggling to hold back tears.

Akash's mother, who was with him at the time of the incident, suffered serious burns while trying to save her son.

The victim's brother, Kalpesh, had earlier been enduring a painful wait at the hospital, hoping for the return of his brother's remains.

With new clothes and shoes prepared for Akash's funeral, the family anxiously awaited the moment they could lay him to rest.

Late Akash, 15, who was hit by plane's wing pictured with his mother. Photo credit: ITV News/TikTok.

The wait finally came to an end when Akash's remains were returned to his family, leaving them in tears of pain and relief.

The community came together to pay their respects, with neighbours, friends, and relatives gathering to bid farewell.

Akash's father got too emotional and he requested that the coffin be opened so he could catch one final look of his son's face.

Reactions trail painful demise of Akash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@Bumble frog said:

"Ah man tea stall. They must have been so poor and working that young. So heartbreaking."

@Shunba Naidu said:

"I have no words to comfort him. I feel the pain he is going through, an a mother don’t know her son is dead, it’s the worst nightmare, May the innocent child rest peacefully."

@Rainbow wrote:

"So sad that his mother was not able save his brother that was there at his tea stall. Heartbreaking that his mother is on ICU and he is too scared to tell his mum his brother died as too afraid to lose her too. God give you all strength."

@Chantelle said:

"My heart breaks for all these people my thoughts and prayers go out to all those who lost their loved ones in this awful tragedy."

@camptarata88 said:

"Gut wrenching. RIP to the beautiful souls who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy."

@Vanz said:

"Lord Jesus have your hands of protection with this family & every family who are hurting from the pain of losing there loved ones. Peace be with all. Love from South Africa."

@SheenaG reacted:

"This is so sad, we now getting to know the real scale of this tragedy, my deepest condolences to all the families and friends."

@Maria Dias said:

"May Lord Jesus christ almighty father give you strength and courage to go through this hard time, and heal your mum from every sickness."

@Davica Sukhdeo commented:

"Gone too soon, may God continue to give y'all strength and comfort in this difficult time. Rest in eternal peace OM Shanti."

@Danny Dingo said:

"My goodness, utterly heartbreaking. I hope the Tata group are helping these people and they do not get taken advantage of."

@cocobarbie20 added:

"Tragic day in aviation and on the ground just unimaginable that this can happen is a real shock on a route and airline that a lot of people use daily."

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

