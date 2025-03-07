A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her man's recent visit to her family house

In the video posted via the TikTok app, she happily revealed that her man paid her bride price in full and added extra

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video congratulated her in the comments section

A happy Nigerian lady has captured the attention of many online users after showing off her loving man.

The clip revealed the new level in her relationship, as her man formally sealed their commitment.

Nigerian man leaves everyone stunned, pays bride price in excess Photo credit: @presh_539/TikTok.

Man pays his lady's bride price in full

The lady, known on TikTok as @presh_539, shared the special moment with her online community, revealing the details of her man's generous gesture.

In the video, a luxurious car was seen arriving at her family home, accompanied by elaborate preparations, including traditional cooking and merriment.

According to the lady, her partner not only paid the full bride price but also added an extra amount, confirming his commitment and generosity.

The video showed the joy and excitement of the occasion, with the lady's family and friends who gathered to celebrate.

Lady celebrates as her man begins marital rites Photo credit: @presh_539/TikTok.

"My Odogwu paid in full and even added extra. You are next," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man pays lady's bride price in full

TikTok users who watched the video flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, admiring the couple's love and commitment.

@buzo said:

"The only thing you can do now to pay him back is to be faithful to him, don't cheat."

@papito said:

"Congrats dear, but make sure is for better for worst make e know be when he enter odiegwu u go run."

@omagiftoly said:

"Na only Enugu people dem dey stake drink like say na brewery to marry dia daughter."

@Daura223 said:

"Amen and Amen. I'll marry once and marry right. Congratulations."

@Ozioma Peace said:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen congratulations dear I tap from your blessings in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@Luxzywears and suprises in cal said:

"Congratulations dear I pray to marry ones and i will marry right."

@Nkiru Okonta said:

"I will marry once and I will marry right in Jesus mighty name amen."

@Glory Blessed said:

"I tap for my senior sister by faith amen. Congratulations to you and happy marriage life."

@Adaobi Favour added:

"Congratulations to you my darling. I will not stop celebrating others till it's will reach my own turn. I tap from your grace my dear."

Watch the video here:

Man pays wife's bride price after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after 30 years of being together, a Nigerian man finally went to his in-laws and paid his wife's bride price.

The man's daughter shared pictures and a video from the heartwarming occasion as she celebrated her parents.

