The Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad took with it the life of a young flight attendant named Lamnunthem Singson

The 26-year-old flight attendant spoke with her mother the night before the tragic air crash, which killed 241 on board

Lamnunthem spoke to her mother on the phone around 11pm the night before the incident happened and what she said has been made public

A mother is heartbroken over the death of her daughter in the sad plane crash that happened in India.

The lady is identified as Lamnunthem Singson, and she was working as a flight attendant for Air India.

Air India flight attendant Lamnunthem Singson also died in the plane crash. Photo credit: Facebook/The Morning Bell and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

She happened to be part of the crew on the London-bound Air India flight that never made it to the Gatwick Airport, where it was supposed to land.

Lamnunthem, 26, spoke with her mother the night before the incident that took her life happened.

According to reporting by The Morning Bell, she was the only daughter of her widowed mother.

Lamnunthem's cousin brother, Lun Kipgen, who spoke to the outlet, said the family is devastated by the news.

Kipgen said:

"We are all devastated by the news. Her mother is in deep shock and is not having meals. AIR India called us yesterday late night and said the body is yet to be identified. However, there has been no survivor except for one."

Lamnunthem Singson called her mother in the night

According to her cousin, she last called her mother around 11pm the night before the fateful day.

She had prayed with her and said she would like to sleep because she was going to London the next day.

Kipgen said:

"She last talked with her mother on Wednesday around 11 pm. She had said she was going to London and want to sleep as she had to report for duty very early the next day (Thursday). Following which, Singson and her mother held a joint prayer over the phone. The mother and daughter used to conduct joint prayers over the phone on daily basis just before sleeping."

The cousin said Lamnunthem was the only member of the family who was earning money at the moment, hence she was the breadwinner. It is said her mother has refused to eat since the incident.

Facebook reactions to Lamnunthem Singson's death

Johnny Tep said:

"You dreamt for big and reached high, struggled for yourself and for the family for a better day. You made your family proud. Rest in peace dear sis. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

Ningkhalem Chithung said:

"My heartfelt condolences to my dearest daughter singson that my daughter too was a crew in air India may the good Lord console the bereaved family and my deepest condolences amen."

