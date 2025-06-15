The only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people onboard

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor from the Air India plane crash, has spoken further from his hospital bed.

He spoke to a news reporter who sought to know how he managed to escape death from the devastating incident that claimed 241 lives onboard the Boeing Dreamliner.

The Air India plane crash survivor said the seat number 11 broke. Photo: DD India and Getty Images/Comezora and Aaaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Ramesh, who is still recovering at the hospital, was one of the 242 people who boarded the airplane at the Ahmedabad Airport.

A few seconds after takeoff, the airplane crashed into a residence housing a medical college and also killed people on the ground.

Families of the victims have been thrown into mourning, as many people were charred beyond recognition.

But Ramesh was lucky to come out alive, and his name has been trending on the internet since then.

What happened to seat number 11A during the crash?

Ramesh, who occupied seat number 11A, spoke further in a video shared on X by Morris Monye.

When asked if he used the emergency door to escape, he said he didn't because it was broken.

He said:

"Emergency door broken. My seat broken. Then I see the best a little bit."

What Indian Prime Minister told me, says survivor

Asked if the aircraft caught fire, he said there was in it. He also said he did not jump out, noting that he just walked out.

"I didn't jump. I just walked out. Then the ambulance came in."

He also shared what the Indian Prime Minister told him when he visited.

He said:

"He asking me if everything is okay? That's it."

Ramesh is the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed. Photo credit. Hindustan.

Source: UGC

Reactions as Air India survivor speaks

@lareto24 said:

"When it’s not your time… it’s not your time."

@Ezeifeka_Obinna said:

"The explosion blast and resulting fire was the major thing that caused the level of casualties."

@Loadedbrodah said:

"He said he still can't explain it! The people didn't all die immediately, they couldn't find a way out and the fire caught them right after he left! He actually walked out of the chaos by himself with his 2 legs! I will always give all the glory to God!"

@kinnsokoye said:

"Just come and open a church in Abuja after this and you will command multitudes.

@ghosttweetor said:

"Something bothering me, the plane was barely above the land & flew very slow, so how come there was a blast?, I see other plane crash after hours of flying and don’t get explode."

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she saw the air crash in India before it happened.

The lady identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the event play out before her like a movie.

She said she feels guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray to prevent it. Then I will try to come out.

