An Indian man is mourning the death of his mother, who was one of the victims of the Air India plane that crashed at Ahmedabad

The 79-year-old woman is identified as Manju Mahesh Patel, and she had called her son, Chirag Mahesh Patel, before boarding

Chirag said his mother called him around 4am on that fateful day, but unfortunately, he missed the call that turned out to be her last to him

A man from India has lamented the death of his mother, who was onboard the Air India Flight AI117, which crashed at Ahmedabad.

The woman's name is Manju Mahesh Patel, and she was 79 years old at the time of her tragic death.

The man said his mother called him around 4am on the day she died in plane crash. Photo credit: The Telegraph UK and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Manu's son, Chirag, she was at Ahmedabad, where she was carrying out some charity work at the temple before her scheduled flight with Air India.

However, the flight tragically crashed, killing her and 241 others on board. The woman was sitting on seat number 12D, said to be next to the sole survivor of the crash, Vishwash Ramesh.

The last phone call to son before plane crash

On the day that the plane crashed, Chirag said his mother called him around 4am, but unfortunately, he did not pick up the call.

The call he did not pick turned out to be her last call to him, and this saddens him a lot.

Chirag said he always remembers how his mother may have died.

He said his worst nightmare was identifying his mother's corpse, saying the trauma would live with him for a long time.

He told Sky News, as cited by Telegraph UK:

“To the day I die I will think, ‘What were her last moments?’" “I want to remember mum like this. I don’t want to have to go and identify a burnt corpse, your own parent. How does someone, how do you ever get over that? That will be with me, that’s with me for life. The thing about my mum is her bond with her faith. It’s unbreakable. She had ultimate faith… and in times of stress she would always say God’s name… So, I know that upon take-off, I know that she was saying his name. It’s unimaginable even in my worst nightmare.”

Part of Air India plane that crashed. Photo credit: Reauters.

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she saw the air crash in India before it happened.

The lady identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the event play out before her like a movie.

She said she feels guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray to prevent it. Then I will try to come out.

She claims:

"I didn’t pray to cancel it oo. I didn’t pray to nullify it. I did nothing about that evil thought. I just felt it was some random thought not until yesterday when I came online to see the sad news flying here and there on the lives that were lost as a result of a plane crash that happened in India. A plane had crashed into a building!"

