A Nigerian university graduate has reportedly died after a truck rammed into her shop in Jalingo, Taraba state

The incident was said to have happened at Mile 6, Jalingo, where the lady works as a POS attendant

According to the story, she was in her shop when the truck ran into the place, resulting to her death

Many Facebook users are mourning the unexpected death of a lady who worked as a POS agent.

According to the story, the lady who is identified as Cynthia Jonathan was killed in an accident that happened in the Mile 6 area of Jalingo, Taraba state.

Cynthia Jonathan reportedly died after a truck ran into her POS shop in Jalingo. Photo credit: Facebook/Jerison Amos.

Source: Facebook

Social media posts and reports have it that Cynthia is a university graduate but she worked as a POS agent in the state capital.

She was said to be in her shop when the truck carrying sand ran into the place and she died as a result.

The story was shared by Facebook user, Jerison Amos, who said he visited the scene of the incident.

He wrote:

"This is the face of a young graduate named Cynthia who lost her life as the result of a Tipper truck that ran into her shop of P.O.S earlier today in Mile, Six, Jalingo Taraba State. The deceased was in her shop when the unfortunate incident claimed her life. May your soul rest in peace dear."

After visiting the scene of the accident, Amos said he gathered that the tire of the truck burst, causing the driver to lose control.

He said:

"This morning, I visited the location of the accident that happened yesterday at Mile Six Market in Jalingo, Taraba state. According to the report I gathered from the eye witnesses, the accident happened as the result of a tire burst of a Tipper truck and the driver was on speed and was unable to control the truck because of the brake failure, one person lost her life at the spot while about six persons are currently in the hospital receiving treatment."

Also, Amos shared more photos indicating that Cynthia had been laid to rest. He said the deceased was buried in Zing.

He wrote:

"Finally, Cynthia was laid to rest a few hours ago. According to the testimonies we received from her closest allies, Cynthia lived a good life on her stay here on earth. Indeed, Life is full of mystery, Cynthia was strong and healthy yesterday's morning but today she is no more. I can't hold my tears."

He advised drivers to stop speeding in populated areas and also said people should stop being too close to the roadside.

Jerison Amos said he visited the scene of the accident where Cynthia died. Photo credit: Facebook/Jerison Amos.

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng