A devastating plane crash claimed the lives of hundreds of people when Air India flight A171 went down shortly after takeoff.

The sole survivor, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, recounted the scary moments he witnessed before the disaster.

Survivor or Air India crash speaks

In an interview with local media, Mr. Ramesh described how the lights onboard began to flicker just seconds after the plane took off.

The aircraft then crashed into a hostel for medical students and interns, resulting in a catastrophic loss of life, Metro News reports.

Mr. Ramesh, who was seated in 11a next to an emergency exit, miraculously managed to escape the wreckage.

He attributed his survival to his proximity to an emergency exit, which he claimed, allowed him to 'come out' of the plane.

According to Ramesh, he witnessed unimaginable destruction and loss of life around him, including the deaths of air hostesses and fellow passengers.

His brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45, who was seated next to him, remains unaccounted for.

The Ramesh family in Leicester were left devastated by the news of the crash. Vishwash's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, spoke outside the family home, expressing his shock and devastation.

Investigators launched a probe into the cause of the crash, recovering one of the plane's crucial black boxes.

Reactions as Air India crash survivor breaks silence

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

King_jozef said:

"Authorities should hold people accountable, give them the highest sanctions where faults are found. I mean that thing literally carries over two hundred people, for them to have died just because someone failed to do their job??? Nah. A thorough investigation must be carried out and anyone found guilty must be made to face the death penalty. Planes don’t just disappear from radar immediately after take off. That fault must have been spotted but ignored."

Drayofficial87 added:

"But why are they allowing him walk while he could be stretchered and thorough assessment carried out on him. This mechanism of injury on him isn’t really that simple. Anyways congrats to him."

Deacon_boyy said:

"I'm watching The BBC news now and they are yet to show us this footage. Even after telling us that the survivor walked out of the crash. Kudos to the Internet!!"

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

