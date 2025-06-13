A British father has been reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash

The passenger, who had been in seat 11A before the plane crashed in a residential area in Gujarat, has been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment

A man's incredible survival from the devastating Air India plane crash, that claimed hundreds of lives, has caught the attention of many.

The British father, who was travelling on the ill-fated flight, was found walking away from the wreckage with injuries.

Moment only survivor of Air India Crash Ramesh walked away from crash scene by himself. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Survivor of Air India crash seen walking away

It was gathered that the survivor, later identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was a 40-year-old London resident

He was captured on a trending video posted by @lindaikeji stumbling away from the crash site and walking with his two legs, though limping gently. The clip showed him with visible injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet.

Mr. Ramesh, who was seated in 11A on the Gatwick-bound Flight 171, had been visiting family in India before boarding the plane.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area in Gujarat, allegedly ending the lives of hundreds of people on board and on the ground.

The sole survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he recounted his harrowing experience.

Air India's sole crash survivor Ramesh captured on video. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Mr. Ramesh, who lives with his wife and child in London, described the moments after the crash.

He reportedly sustained severe injuries but managed to escape the wreckage which sadly took many lives.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, resulted in a massive rescue operation.

Authorities had initially believed there were no survivors, but Mr. Ramesh's miraculous escape proved otherwise.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with aviation experts speculating that the plane may have experienced a sudden loss of power during a critical phase of flight.

The incident sent shockwaves of pain and heartbreak around the world, with families of the victims mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as man survives Air India crash

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

King_jozef said:

"Authorities should hold people accountable, give them@ he highest sanctions where faults are found. I mean that thing literally carries over two hundred people, for them to have died just because someone failed to do their job??? Nah. A thorough investigation must be carried out and anyone found guilty must be made to face the death penalty. Planes don’t just disappear from radar immediately after take off. That fault must have been spotted but ignored."

Annorld_west stated:

"If actually he was in that plane, then it's a big miracle. He should glorify God always for the rest of his life."

Itz_dhizboy said:

"He jump off from the plane, He took a big risky and save himself."

Holar2020 said:

"And the families of the other 295 deceased should insult yr God for the rest of their life."

Deacon_boyy said:

"His brother was on the flight, but was seated away from him sadly, he has not been found."

Mizattah said:

"Omoooo you should serve God for the rest of ur life bro."

Drayofficial87 added:

"But why are they allowing him walk while he could be stretchered and thorough assessment carried out on him. This mechanism of injury on him isn’t really that simple. Anyways congrats to him."

Deacon_boyy said:

"I'm watching The BBC news now and they are yet to show us this footage. Even after telling us that the survivor walked out of the crash. Kudos to the Internet!!"

Deliotasty said:

"He must have been at the back seat, maybe."

Man celebrates as in-law survives accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said one of his relatives was the person involved in the Mile 2 container accident.

He said the man in question was in his in-law and that he survived the container accident unscathed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng