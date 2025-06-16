Air India's flight AI315, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, reversed course and returned to Hong Kong due to a technical issue, just days after a fatal crash that claimed 241 lives.

The lone survivor of the previous crash, Viswashkumar Ramesh, described his escape as a "miracle" after witnessing the aftermath of the tragedy.

Air India's chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, urged employees to use the tragedy as an opportunity to create a safer airline while the company mourns the loss of those aboard flight AI171.

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

After taking off, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India reversed course and returned to its starting position, only days after the airline suffered a fatal tragedy that claimed the lives of 241 aboard.

Air India remains in mourning over the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members.

As a precaution, Air India's flight AI315 returned to Hong Kong on Monday because of "a technical issue," the airline told Reuters.

Before it safely returned, the flight was on its way to New Delhi and was checked "as a matter of abundant precaution."

According to the flight tracking website AirNav Radar, flight AI315 departed Hong Kong at 12:20 p.m., reached 22,000 feet, and began to descend. According to Reuters, the aircraft is seven years old.

"For technical reasons, sir, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong; maybe we will come back and land back in Hong Kong once we sort out the problem," one of the pilots told air traffic controllers approximately fifteen minutes after takeoff, according to recordings from the air traffic control monitoring website LiveATC.net that Reuters examined.

"We don't want to continue further," the pilot said before returning.

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Air India, told employees on Monday that the plane tragedy last week should serve as a springboard for creating a safer airline and urged them to remain unwavering in the face of criticism.

Only one person survived Thursday's Boeing 787-8 catastrophe, which occurred just after the aircraft took off from Ahmedabad, India. The aircraft had been headed for Gatwick Airport in London.

Speaking to DD India, the lone survivor, Viswashkumar Ramesh, called his escape a "miracle."

"I can't explain," he said. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared," Ramesh reportedly told the Hindustan Times.

Air Peace was on its way to New Delhi and was checked "as a matter of abundant precaution."

Ramesh told DD News that he "saw people dying," reports indicate.

"Air India remains in mourning over the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident," Air India posted on X on Sunday.

Airline shares plans for all families of 241 victims

Legit.ng reported that the management of Air India has lamented the tragic accident involving flight AI171, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members.

In a statement, the airline expressed its deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the disaster.

The statement, posted on X via @airindia, stated that the airline had been working tirelessly to support the grieving families.

