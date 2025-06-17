Mixed reactions have followed an emerging video, purportedly of students and staff of BJ Medical College scrambling to flee after their building was hit by the Air India crash

The London-bound aircraft had crashed into a medical college shortly after takeoff, killing all on board except a British man

While people faulted the video of the fleeing medical college students and staff, others wondered why the building didn't have emergency exits that they should have used

New footage reportedly of students and staff of BJ Medical College fleeing their building after it was struck by Air India flight 171 has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

According to Brut India, which posted the clip via its verified Facebook page, students and staff of the college escaped the crash via the balcony of a building.

Students struggle to escape via a balcony after the Air India crash. Photo Credit: Brut India, Getty Images/Anadolu

"A new video has surfaced, showing students and staff of BJ Medical College scrambling to escape after the building was struck by an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 12 June..." part of Brut India's caption read.

In the 22-second clip, some people were on a balcony when one of them climbed over and went down with the aid of the metal protector on the balcony beneath.

One of the people on the balcony let down a cloth made like a rope. Loud, inaudible statements could be heard in the background while fire raged somewhere near the building.

The Air India flight had crashed into a medical college. Photo Credit: Brut India, Getty Images/Hindustan Times

New video of students fleeing stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the new footage below:

Geetu Mahajan Anand said:

"Emergency escape provisions should be available in every building."

Subramaniam Dharmarajan said:

"Shaheen Fershoger Guard It is true video bro. I already did reverse image search and many news sites like NDTV and The Tribune have reported this."

Koomar Dipak said:

"Final pictures being revealed now about main victims from Hospital & Medical College. Yet number of death has not been ascertained."

Shruti Pawaskar said:

"What is this?"

Saraswathy Krishnan said:

"This crash is definitely a sabotage Daily so many flights take off The guy who took the photo is v accurate Why so accurately he filmed."

Shamail Jogezai said:

"My heart goes out for the students. How difficult it is to get into medical colleges.How proud their parents must have been.Condolences from Pakistan."

Harmeet Singh said:

"Use bed sheets in this case to save yourself….. jumping can be equally fatal. Hope the students are safe 🙏."

Mark K Lyngdoh said:

"This shows a lack of mock drills during emergencies relating to disasters and calamities etc in institutions and hostels."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that eyewitnesses had narrated how the Air India flight crashed into a college canteen.

Student shares his crash experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wounded second-year student in the hostel where the Air India crash happened had shared his experience.

Legit.ng learnt that occupants of the hostel into which the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed were also affected, with some suffering varying degrees of injuries and others managing to escape. A year two student was among those who managed to escape the accident.

Speaking with BBC News, the student said that he was sitting at a large table at the corner of the mess, next to one of the walls, which is his usual spot, when the aeroplane crashed. He lamented that he doesn't know what happened to his nine other friends who were with him when the crash occurred.

