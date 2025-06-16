Heartbreaking photos of two beautiful air hostesses who perished in the Air India flight AI171 crash have been trending online

The crew members who are reportedly from Manipur, India, lost their lives on June 12 after the ill-fated plane crashed

Massive reactions have been trailing their photos as social media users pen condolence messages to their grieving families

Tributes have been pouring in for two air hostesses who tragically lost their lives in the Air India flight AI171 crash.

Their photos have been circulating online, sparking lots of condolence messages from netizens across the globe.

Photos show two beautiful air hostesses who died in Air India plane crash. Photo credit: RavinderKapur2/X.

Source: Twitter

Photos show air hostesses who died in Air India crash

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, both hailing from Manipur, India, were among the crew members who died in the devastating accident on June 12, 2025.

Their photos were shared on X by @RavinderKapur2, followed by a caption paying tribute to the two crew members from Manipur who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Emotional reactions from social media users trailed the photos as everyone took to the platform to express their pain and console the grieving families of the deceased.

The Air India flight AI171 crash claimed over 240 lives, including Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson.

Two pretty hostesses lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Reactions trail photos of late air hostesses

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Saman Sutiya said:

"The doomed flight AI171 had both Meitei and Kuki crew member, a fact that could be used to fix communal harmony in doomed state of Manipur."

Bikash said:

"Tell me if I have to send two things one to dhemaji and one to Kokrajhar should I drop both the things at Guwahati airport?"

Papau Guite said:

"Very sad news."

Neng Khongsai said:

"Heart bleeds."

Kuki hills said:

"Lamnunthem Kuki was the only daughter of 3 siblings. Her father passed away and her mother has raised her children alone.They once lived in Old Lambulane, Imphal but were displaced during the Manipur conflict& have since been living in a rented house in Kanggui Town SadarHills as IDPs."

Zoya said:

"I live near the plane crash it was very horrible thing I ever saw omg when it crashed I heard a sound like booom I thought it's a bomb when I come outside there was so much fire and smoke omg that was rlly horrible, all the passengers died."

Jake said:

"It’s so sad and this could’ve been avoided. Companies are so greedy. Making billions a year but won’t do simple repairs."

Fayyazaslam07 said:

"Very much condolences for this incident and the lives which are lost in this tragic accident May Allah Ease for all amen from Pakistan."

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

