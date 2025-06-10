A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the saga between Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator who was recording a video of him on traffic

The pastor was accused of brandishing a firearm at the content creator, an allegation he has denied during a sermon in his church

In a video she posted, the Nigerian lady explained that what people saw in the video was not a gun but a shock device

Pastor Paul Adefarasin has explained that what he was holding was not a gun, as alleged by people.

Some Nigerians who saw a trending video alleged that the pastor who leads House on the Rock Church brandished a gun at a content creator.

In the video, which has been raising uproar, the pastor was spotted holding what looked like a firearm, but he has said it wasn't anything like that.

However, a Nigerian lady has said that what the pastor was holding was not a firearm at all.

She explained that Pastor Adefarasin was holding a shock device which is used to scare intruders on traffic.

Reactions to Paul Adefarasin video

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"Okay we don hear you. But why would he flash it at the guy."

@Akunn_a said:

"The person involved did not say what he was holding, but you, public defender wants to say what you don't know. See as her accent dey fluctuate like gen wey the fuel wan finish."

@maniac8989 said:

"Stun guns including tasers are illegal in Nigeria though. Make police no catch you with tasers oo. You go explain explain taya. No evidence."

@oobynno said:

"From your own point of view he was going to shock the boy remotely because from his car there was not going to be any contact... or he was threatening him with the supposed devise which can easily be mistaken as a gun (that is we assume with believing your word that it was not a gun). In all this, please make it make sense what his objective of threatening someone that posed no threat to him with any device whatsoever."

@RealDamola said:

"If it was truly just for protection, why wind down at all? Why hold it up and still talk recklessly? You don’t flash a defensive tool while escalating. That’s not protection, that’s intimidation. The story isn’t adding up."

@omacollins said:

"This one cannot even go on evangelism and defend the gospel of Christ, but is coming here to croak and defend a lying arrogant man."

@ChrisDefi3 said:

"See how your pastors that preach you God's protection dey protect themselves with humans protection .. lol."

