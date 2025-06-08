Dr Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, founder of Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, has expressed his delight at being part of Pastor Paul Adefarasin's delegation on a trip to Jerusalem

The House on the Rock Church senior pastor led the businessman and others to the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Meeting, and it was an unforgettable experience for him

The businessman shared his experience in Jerusalem, including visiting historical Christian sites

The Chairman of Caades Group, Dr Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has shared his memorable experience in Jerusalem after accompanying Pastor Paul Adefarasin to the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Meeting.

The businessman, in a Facebook post on May 28, posted pictures of the sacred places he visited and the distinguished guests he met at the meeting.

A businessman says he was one of the delegates that accompanied Pastor Paul Adefarasin to Jerusalem. Photo Credit: Chima Anyaso, TikTok/@kenny.jones4

Source: Facebook

Businessman's experience in Jerusalem

According to Chimaobi, walking through the streets where Jesus Christ once walked, and visiting his tomb, that of David and other sacred historic Christian sites was deeply humbling. The experience triggered a spiritual awakening.

While noting that the journey to Jerusalem was one of global connection and kingdom impact, he said they prayed with leaders from across the world and stood in solidarity with innocent Christians under attack.

He said they also prayed for the safe return of Christians held captive for over 600 days. Chimaobi said he had the privilege of meeting the Governor of Samaria, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, amongst others.

His Facebook post read:

"🇮🇱 Shalom from Jerusalem! ✨

"What an incredible honor it’s been to be here in the Holy Land Jerusalem, as part of the delegation led by my pastor, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock, for the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Meeting.

"From walking the very streets Jesus Christ walked, to standing at the tomb of Jesus, the tomb of David, and sites like the Mount of Ascension, every moment has been deeply humbling and spiritually awakening.

"But beyond the sacred sites, this has been a journey of global connection and kingdom impact.

"🙏🏽 We’ve prayed together with leaders from across the world.

"🌍 We’ve stood in solidarity with innocent Christians under attack, lifting prayers for the safe return of those held captive for over 600 days.

"🤝 I’ve had the privilege of meeting incredible dignitaries—the Governor of Samaria, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, and passionate spiritual leaders from America, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

''It’s been an amazing time of prayer, reflection, cultural learning, and deep connection.

"📸 Swipe through to see moments with Pastor Paul, fellow delegates, distinguished guests, and the sacred places that have stirred my soul.

"Grateful to God for this unforgettable experience."

A businessman says he was part of the delegation that accompanied Pastor Paul Adefarasin to Jerusalem. Photo Credit: Chima Anyaso

Reactions trail businessman's experience in Jerusalem

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businessman's post below:

Hon Prince Kalu said:

"That is good one.

"More prayers for our country."

Charles Olisa said:

"This is a great experience, keep up the good work brother."

Ngozi Ochuba Anyiam said:

"If I never go make I watch pictures nahh this is so interesting."

Rose Nnenna Igwe said:

"Praise God, shalom Ofuji, it's good to be in the presence of the most high,JP Keep soaring."

Samuel Uwa said:

"Congrats on a successful trip and welcome to greater heights in all your endeavors nwannem."

Hilmond Shortlet Homes said:

"This is very commendable, glory be to the most high our lord and savior Jesus Christ Amen 🙏🏽."

