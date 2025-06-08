Paul Adefarasin has continued to respond to the viral video in which he was accused of flashing a firearm at a content creator

As promised in his initial post, he addressed the incident during his church service on Sunday

However, many fans were left dissatisfied with his explanation and took to social media to ask further questions about the controversy

The founder and Senior Pastor of House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has continued to address the allegations levelled against him.

Social media was abuzz days ago after a video surfaced showing the clergyman allegedly reacting to a content creator while driving.

Fans react to Paul Adefarsin's video about allegation. Photo credit@pauladefarasin

Source: Instagram

While some viewers believed Adefarasin flashed a firearm, others insisted it was a harmless object.

In an earlier post, the pastor broke his silence, promising to give more clarity on the matter during his church service.

Fulfilling that promise, Adefarasin addressed the incident on Sunday, maintaining that he does not possess a firearm licence and did not brandish any weapon at the content creator.

Adefarasin denies allegation, cites misinterpretation

The pastor, who was recently criticised by singer and broadcaster N6, explained that the situation was the result of a clickbait attempt by someone trying to monetise the drama.

He added that he may not have even been the target of the content creator.

Fans defend Paul Adefarsin over new video. Photo credit@pauladefarasin

Source: Instagram

Referring to the individual filming as “the aggressive man,” Adefarasin described how closely the person approached him and detailed the encounter.

He emphasised that his church upholds a strict policy against dignifying hate speech and quoted Romans 12:19, noting that vengeance belongs to God.

The pastor also revealed that he received numerous phone calls from concerned individuals and expressed shock at how the video was interpreted by the public.

See the video here:

What fans said about Paul Adefarasin's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the clergy. Here are comments below:

@beyin_adie commented:

"And they clapped. Okay let’s leave the gun aside, why were you so aggressive towards a “common content creator” We see how people run toward Pastor Jerry Eze during his jogging sessions Abi ?"

@zinny_oluwa shared:

"Mr Paul how was he aggressive towards you. He was only recording luxury cars and if you had quietly drove bye no one will even know you were the one in the car but you decided to show yourself by winding down for a supposed aggressor. Run along please."

@oberryhovah stated:

"He said “aggressive content creator”. Also said the boy was in close proximity. He wasn’t aggressive. He was standing by the road side and you had space to just drive past him but, you stopped, wound down, gave him an unnecessary warning, holding a weapon (even if it’s not a gun) and you come here speaking English with a baritone voice and accent. Ride on papa."

@precious_akaeze_ reacted:

"Okay it wasn’t a gun sir, please sir what was it? Kindly tell us sir…God bless you."

@spordosky1 commented:

"You would have named exactly what you were holding, if possible, bring it to church and show it to your church members."

Adefarasin's tailor speaks about him

Legit.ng had reported that Kenny Jones, a tailor of Pastor Paul Adeolu Adefarasin, was recently in his church.

He spoke about how the clergy taught him discipline, which changed his mindset.

Source: Legit.ng