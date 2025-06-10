The content creator who recently went viral after allegedly being threatened with a gun by Pastor Paul Adefarasin has now received a cash gift

In a new trending video, he was seen showing off the dollar bills gifted to him by Farouk, a close friend of media personality Toke Makinwa

Fans have once again revisited the controversy surrounding Pastor Adefarasin’s viral video, sharing mixed reactions online

The owner of YI Luxury, the content creator, who recently went viral after allegedly being brandished with a gun by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has shared a plush video detailing what happened to him after the incident.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the young man was filming the House on the Rock founder when the cleric allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at him, a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media.

In a follow-up viral video, the content creator was once again seen filming on the roadside when a Rolls-Royce pulled up beside him, mimicking the earlier encounter.

This time, however, the gesture came with a twist. Toke Makinwa’s best friend, Farouk, rolled down the window, greeted the content creator, and handed him a few clean dollar bills before driving off.

They exchanged pleasantries for as few seconds in the recording.

Content creator grateful as he flaunts dollars

In the same video, the content creator proudly displayed the dollars he received from Farouk. He showered prayers on the generous benefactor, expressing gratitude and wishing him more blessings.

Meanwhile, the initial incident involving Pastor Adefarasin continues to generate public reactions. Some netizens criticised the cleric’s handling of the situation, advising him to maintain better composure in the face of public interactions.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of content creator

Legit.ng compiled what fans said about the content creator getting a different treatment while making his content on the road. Here are comments below:

@thatlekkicarguy commented:

"That egbon na big helper aje, he’s the first to give me a $100 which happened this afternoon."

@_abakeade_ shared:

"Some will show you gun, others will show you love. Don't stop grinding. God abeg oh."

@ossyfred wrote:

"This is the Nigerian spirit! He had no reason to give, but he gave. That is really commendable"

@goddess_deb shared:

"God bless him! At least he didn’t point something at someone who wasn’t even a threat."

@mjstouch__luxury reacted:

"What a bestie to behold. I real love what Farouk did to that gusy. Kindness can never be underarted."

Pastor Paul Adefarasin addresses his congregation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Adefarasin didn't let what people were saying about him to slide over the viral video of him allegedly threatening a content creator on the road.

He had promised that he would address his church during service, and he did just that.

However, many fans were left dissatisfied with his explanation and took to social media to ask further questions about the controversy.

