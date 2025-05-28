A Nigerian man said that when Reverend Azzaman David was alive, he gave him a framed photograph as a gift from his heart

A man has come online to mourn the death of popular Kaduna-based pastor, Reverend Azzaman David.

The man, identified as Musa BM Azzaman, said the late preacher was his mentor and shared how close they were during his lifetime.

The man said he gifted the framed photo to Reverend Azzaman.

In a post he made on Facebook, Musa said he even gave the late Reverend Azzaman a framed photograph.

He posted a video of the framed photograph of the late pastor, noting that he was the one who gave it to him.

The photo was placed on a table for people to see and sign what appears to be a condolence register.

How Musa gave Azzaman a framed photo

According to Musa, when he was giving the framed photo to Reverend Azzaman, he had no idea that it would be used during his burial rites.

Musa said in the post:

"This was the enlargement I gave to my mentor when he was alive not knowing it will be used for this! Anyway, we thank God for his well spend life. By His grace, this will not gonna stopped the work! In fact, we haven't done anything yet."

The Kaduna-based pastor has been mourned by his followers.

Reactions as man posts framed photo he gave to pastor Azzaman

Hrm Queen Ene said:

"I've not been myself still. This is a rude shock. It's well."

Prince Zaddok said:

"It is well the Lord's General Rev Azzaman Azzaman we are together keep sleeping sir I know you are going to wakeup at the last day sir."

Kauna Jonah Gwana said:

"I have been crying since yesterday anytime I come across his post may the good lord comfort us all."

Rachel Ahijo Zenas said:

"Indeed Elijah will not transit without transferring his mantle to Elisha."

David Baju said:

"Evangelist Musa MB just know that the Batton has been passed down to you. You are now the next Azzaman of this generation. More grace sir."

Jassica Agwom said:

"Is now I no that this man did a very good work before he died, seeing people laughing,I come to understand something, the are happy because the can continue there evil did with out any disturbance from him, but remember another soldier of Christ is on the way, so get ready to collect wotowoto, God ways and plans are deferent from man,he knows the time to born and the time to die,rip sir angels are happy to have you as one praise the Lord."

