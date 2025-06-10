A Nigerian man has shared his bitter experience with a gateman whom he got into a serious altercation with

In a video, he disclosed how the fight started and mentioned that he always pays the gateman monthly for his work

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heated altercation between a Nigerian man and his gateman has been trending widely on social media.

The fight, which was captured on video, showed the gateman demanding money from his employer in a confrontational manner.

Nigerian man blows hot after his gateman rudely demanded for money before opening the him. Photo credit: @awuchathemost/TikTok.

Man fights with gateman who demanded money

In a video shared on TikTok by @awuchathemost, the angry boss narrated the incident that caused the unplanned fight.

According to him, the gateman's audacity to ask for money despite receiving a monthly salary triggered the confrontation.

The clip captured a serious altercation between the two, with the gateman insisting that he be given money before opening the gate.

The situation soon escalated into a fight, with both parties exchanging words and refusing to give in.

"My gateman insist say I must give am money before he open gate for me. Person wey I dey pay monthly salary. Na so fight take start o. He is testing his juju," the video's caption read.

Man fights gateman who made a 'disturbing' demand for money. Photo credit: @awuchathemost/TikTok.

Reactions as gateman fights with boss

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Confam Apple said:

"You see why I don’t even laugh with any of my staffs, what even gave him the audacity."

@prettyella.2024 commented:

"He is testing his juju."

@Skintainance skincare vendor said:

"Just be careful that kin person fit plan evil for you oo."

@THERESA reacted:

"You shouldn’t have hit him no matter what. Two people can’t be mad at the same time. I would have given him the money or transferred even cajole the man but the following day or within the week he will be on his way bk to where he came from. A lot might disagree with me but people are complex so don’t risk the safety of your home over a little misunderstanding."

@27Wizard said:

"Am not giving him shishi and as he ask me weather I Dey made I believe say e get wetting he put back so I must clear his doubts."

@cryptofamouszoe reacted:

"Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. you suppose dey show the security man love sometimes make him no go plan for you."

@Divine Nelson added:

"I can really relate to this, those estate gatemen feeling like they own ur movement at night always asking for money before you pass when you’re also paying estate dues and the funny thing is that they will never open the gate if you don’t give them money."

See the post below:

Lady leaks disturbing chat with gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Temitope Akinrimisi shared the messages her gateman sent to her on WhatsApp.

The gateman fell deeply in love with her and poured out his feelings for her on the messaging app.

