A Nigerian lady has shared her unenviable experience after visiting her fiance's mother to begin her introduction process

According to the lady, the woman referred to her as a 'baddie' and doubted if she would be able to take care of her son

To clear her doubts, she suggested that the young lady stays with her for one week to show her cooking and cleaning skills

A Nigerian lady has shared how her prospective mother-in-law put her through an unexpected test before considering her worthy of marrying her 39-year-old son.

The lady, who shared her ordeal on TikTok, recounted how she was asked to prove her domestic skills by staying with her fiancé's mother for a week.

Lady cooks egusi soup for prospective mother-in-law

According to the lady identified as @glammedbymimz, her fiance's mother doubted her ability to care for her son, labeling her a "baddie" and questioning her cooking skills.

To prove her worth, she was tasked with cooking and cleaning for the older woman for about one week.

On the first day of her trial, she was instructed to prepare egusi soup to impress her prospective mother-in-law.

She took to the kitchen and prepared the dish, and after serving the soup, she received a surprisingly positive response from the woman, who declared that she had done well.

However, her relief was dampened by the revelation that her wedding date would not be set until 2027, two years from the time of her test.

She narrated:

"POV: My mother-in-law to be asked me to cook egusi soup to impress her before I can get married to her son. I followed my fiance to go see his mother and the woman looked at me and called me a 'baddie'. She said I cannot be able to take care of her son. That I don't know how to cook. She said the only way I can marry her son if I can stay with her for one week to cook and clean for her back to back.

"Today na day one. She say make I cook egusi soup to impress her. Na the egusi soup I dey cook like this. I put 6 Maggi. If she purge, no be my business. I don cook the soup finish. I don serve her. She ate it and said I did well. She will be the one to give us date to get married. She said it will be in 2027. Her son is 39 years. Why does she want him to wait for two years before getting married? Abi she wants to bring another woman? Me wey pin, after 5years of dating."

Reactions trail lady's experience with fiance's mother

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Harmattz asked:

"Na so you desperate reach?"

@tavi said:

"Please stay with them o. who you wan leave the man for? hold am tight."

@Rukkyken71 asked:

"Na ur fiancé mama u wan dey cook for for the marriage? Which kain man be that?"

@Rita Asalasa said:

"Na he mama they marry for your boyfriend, which one be 2027 or na joke."

@Proud African reacted:

"What did your mom ask your man to do for her to know your man can take care of you?"

@BIG_BABY said:

"For 1 week omo no be d mama I d marry, if d son can’t say anything about it , omo."

@HAppy commented:

"U people saying u get patient o, y will she say u shud cook, if e reach ur turn ehh tell ur mother in law u will not do it, u never ready to marry."

@fabulous_bosscj said:

"Man need to get money for the family to approve the marriage to their daughter, maybe the only thing the man family fit do from the woman na to know if the wife sabi cook."

@ugocharacha said:

"I can cook, but my man know say craze dey my head, he don tell everybody for I'm family to respect themselves where I dey."

@NG said:

"And the man dey there the mama dey talk all dis one omo relationship don end for there, I resemble house help sha na you dey desperate to marry na."

@vine commented:

"Nothing is bad there u cooking for ur mother inlaw buh that date own ahhh me I no Sabi ooo."

@ESTELLA said:

"Me and my mother in law no fit stay for house for only one day ooo, my man go even xplain to her the type of person I be oo."

@sylense said:

"Na YouTube you use cook and any mother way dey select wife for his son. The marriage no dey last."

@Chukwusom commented:

"I don't understand is it ur mom that you're getting married to. What is Ur fiancee saying about this. You and your partner is suppose to make decisions not the other way round."

@Boldgirl added:

"Hmmm nothing person no go see for dis one marriage of a thing make God helps oo."

