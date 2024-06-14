A Nigerian lady said she paid a visit to her boyfriend's mother, and she had to prove to the woman she was fit to be her son's wife

She has shared a video which showed when she was washing clothes outside a house in her boyfriend's village

The lady, Chisom Splendor, said she washed clothes until a part of her hand became sore due to stress

A Nigerian lady shared her experience on TikTok after she paid a visit to her boyfriend's mother.

She revealed in a short video that she followed her boyfriend to his village, where she met his mother.

The lady was seen washing clothes at her boyfriend's house. Photo credit: TikTok/Chioma Splendor.

Source: UGC

The young lady, Chisom Splendor, said she was bent on proving the point that she is a wife material.

She was seen in the video washing clothes to the extent that her hand turned red due to stress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video is captioned:

"You followed your boyfriend to see his mum in the village for the first time and decided to show her that you are a wife material."

Some people in Chisom's comment section advised her to take things easy because her relationship might still not work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady visits her boyfriend's mother

@Precious said:

"Me wey do pass like this for my ex mom. I even helped her dey fry and sell her groundnut. Only for me to realize that her son has a fiancee nd she's aware."

@zikorasmith23 said:

"Na you wan go dey do wetin you no fit do. On a normal, anytime you go there and you no do am wahala go dey."

@princess joy reacted:

"Many girls done this in the past and ended up in shame."

@vivi-diamond said:

"Omo I no do. After you do finish, they will leave you. The best thing is to be yourself."

Another lady visits her boyfriend's mother

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she paid a visit to her boyfriend's mother, and the outcome of the trip made her happy.

She said she had successfully passed the first test set after the woman ate the food she cooked and liked it.

From the video she posted, it appears the lady is already seeing her boyfriend's mother as her future mother-in-law.

Source: Legit.ng