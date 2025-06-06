A 71-year-old Nigerian grandmother was dismissed from her cleaning job at the London School of Economics after being accused of stealing a bracelet she found during her shift

Despite returning the bracelet three days later and apologising for her forgetfulness, the grandmother, who worked at the university for 13 years, was fired for gross misconduct

Over 70 colleagues have defended her character, while Janet expressed being devastated by the accusation, stating it has left her without a job and struggling financially

A 71-year-old Nigerian grandmother, Janet Olufunke Damiro, was sacked from her cleaning job at the London School of Economics over a misplaced bracelet.

The aged woman claimed that she had been accused of stealing the bracelet, which she had found during her shift.

A 71-year-old Nigerian, Janet Damiro, was sacked from the London School of Economics over a misplaced bracelet.

The cleaner, who worked at the university for 13 years, claimed that she was innocent and shared her side of the story with Metro UK.

Nigerian grandma speaks on missing bracelet

Janet, who came to the UK from Nigeria in 1971, claimed that she found the gold bracelet at the London School of Economics Saw Swee Hock Students’ Centre and put it in her purse to keep it safe during her shift.

She noted that she forgot about it in her purse till the management asked for it, saying it was an “innocent case of forgetfulness.”

When the university management asked her about the lost item three days later, she immediately handed it back out of her purse.

Despite apologising for her forgetfulness, she was suspended and then sacked for gross misconduct at the end of April.

Nigerian Grandmother, 71, Sacked From Cleaning Job at London University Over Misplaced Bracelet.

Grandmother fights to clear her name

Janet said she had been treated badly by the school and said she’ll clear her name off the accusations.

She told Metro:

“I can’t sleep. I have never had a bad record or been to HR before in my life. LSE have treated me really badly. It was my only job and I loved working there. I never expected to be suspended or dismissed.

“I did not steal this thing. If I see any items, I always hand them over. This is the first time in my life I have had a problem like this since i came to this country. It is really bugging me.”

Over 70 of her colleagues have written to the university to defend her character, as the grandma said she is “broken” by the accusation.

She stated that the situation had “left without a job, without income, and without justice”.

The 71-year-old woman also expressed her worry as she wondered how she would make ends meet.

