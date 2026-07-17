DJ Spinall stopped his live set at a New Jersey festival to publicly celebrate Wizkid's birthday in front of a massive crowd

The Nigerian DJ counted down before leading the audience in a birthday song for the Afrobeats star, who was not at the event

A video of the heartwarming moment went viral, with fans calling Wizkid's 'biggest for a reason

DJ Spinall turned a regular festival set into a birthday tribute for Wizkid, and the internet has not stopped talking about it.

During his performance at the North to Shore festival in New Jersey, Spinall paused his set mid-show to acknowledge Wizkid's birthday.

Reactions trail moment DJ Spinall paused show to mark Wizkid’s birthday in New Jersey trends. Photo credit@djspinal/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Rather than simply shouting out the Afrobeats superstar and moving on, he counted down from three and led the entire crowd in a full rendition of the birthday song.

The audience, packed behind barricades under the open sky, sang along without hesitation.

Why the moment resonated with fans

Fans praise DJ Spinall for pausing show to mark Wizkid’s birthday in New Jersey. Photo credit@spinal

Source: Instagram

What made the clip spread so quickly was the fact that Wizkid was not even present. Spinall's decision to stop a live performance, in another country, just to celebrate a colleague's birthday struck fans as a genuine expression of love rather than a calculated PR move.

The video captured the crowd's enthusiasm and the warm atmosphere that followed.

Wizkid, one of Nigeria's most globally recognised music exports, has built a fanbase that spans continents, and moments like this one tend to reinforce that standing among his supporters.

Here is the Instagram video of DJ Spinal singing for Wizkid:

Fans react to Spinall's tribute

[See the post that sparked the reactions](https://www.instagram.com/p/Da5Ry-6qyKk/)

The clip drew a flood of responses from fans who felt the gesture said everything about Wizkid's place in the music industry. Here is what people had to say:

@moladbhoi wrote:

"Some people do birthday recently e no trend. He go dey pain Dem as Dem dey celebrate BIG WIZ birthday worldwide, make ano mention name sha"

@sheilabebe_sams2025 said:

"We loveeeee u spinall "

@skushi_ex commented:

"Wizkid no dey there and em still dey celebrate am biggest for a reason"

@heisdjchephy wrote:

"Love is earned, not demand"

@sunnydayupdate reacted:

"Even Michael Jackson didn't get this type of love, but he was loved, but Wizkid hit. Different. If you agree button and follow"

@splendid__0 shared:

"Despite him not buying his fans with giveaway people still love's and he is the most streamed African artist, now imagine he starts doing giveaway like others?"

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on her birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Jada P, singer Wizkid's partner, had celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt message reflecting on her life, motherhood, and relationship with Afrobeats star Wizkid.

In the emotional post, she described the singer as a loving, supportive, and caring partner, as well as the best father to their children.

Jada P also shared that Wizkid makes her feel safe, supports her dreams, and has been a significant source of strength as they continue to build their family together.

Source: Legit.ng