South Sudan has released the official list of African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa or visa fee

Citizens of two African countries can travel to South Sudan without a visa under the country's latest visa policy update

This report contains the full list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry into South Sudan and the latest visa rules

The Republic of South Sudan has given an update on its visa policy by publishing a long list of countries whose citizens may or may not be required to pay a visa fee before travelling to the country.

In a detailed publication, the South Sudanese government mentioned Nigeria, Ghana, and several other countries in Africa, as well as many countries from other continents.

South Sudan updates visa policy, names African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/MARCO SIMONCELLI/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

South Sudan publishes visa-free entry list

The list also shows the visa fees payable by citizens of countries that are not eligible for visa-free entry, whether they are applying for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa to the Republic of South Sudan.

Among the countries listed, a few African countries enjoy certain privileges, as their citizens can enter South Sudan without applying for a visa or paying a visa fee.

South Sudan: Names of eligible African countries

The names of the eligible African countries whose citizens enjoy visa-free entry into South Sudan are as follows:

Egypt Tanzania

The official South Sudan government website also contains the full list of countries that are not eligible for visa-free entry, as well as the visa fees applicable to them. The list can be accessed through the official link.

Germany publishes visa-required list for African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany published the official list of African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The report noted that while Germany grants visa-free entry to citizens of only a few African countries, nationals of many others are required to obtain a valid visa before travelling. According to the German government, the visa requirement applies to citizens of the listed countries before they can enter German territory.

Source: Legit.ng