Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide broke its silence on the death of Mary Habila, a medical staff attached to Minister of Works David Umahi

The apex Igbo body described calls for Umahi's resignation as premature, saying no one should be judged before facts are established

Ohanaeze urged Nigerians to allow security agencies conclude investigations and warned against turning the tragedy into a political issue

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and allow security agencies to complete their investigation into the death of Mary Habila, a member of the medical support team attached to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 17, and signed by National Publicity Secretary Ezechi Chukwu on behalf of President-General Senator Azuta Mbata, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation expressed grief over Habila's passing, describing it as "a tragedy to all men and women of good conscience." The group extended condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed grief over the death of Mary Habila, attached to Minister of Works David Umahi. Photo credit: David Umahi/Mary Habila

Source: Twitter

Ohanaeze warns against premature judgement

Ohanaeze cautioned politicians, pressure groups, and public commentators against exploiting the circumstances of Habila's death for political purposes, Punch reported.

"Matters involving the loss of human life should never be exploited for political advantage or sectional interests. Such conduct neither serves the cause of justice nor honours the memory of the deceased," the statement read.

The organisation directly addressed calls for Umahi to resign or step aside, dismissing them as unjustified.

According to the group, the fact that a death occurred within premises where an individual resides or is present does not, by itself, establish culpability.

"Such an unfortunate occurrence could happen in any person's home or environment, and responsibility can only be determined through a credible investigation based on evidence," it stated.

Ohanaeze noted that the minister had already requested a comprehensive forensic autopsy and investigation to determine the actual cause and circumstances surrounding the death, describing that position as responsible.

Call for transparent, evidence-based probe

The group said it fully supports the ongoing probe by relevant authorities and expressed confidence that the process would be conducted impartially, Vanguard reported.

It called on all Nigerians to refrain from spreading speculative narratives that could undermine public confidence in the investigation.

"The outcome of such investigation should be guided solely by facts, scientific evidence and due process," the statement added.

Ohanaeze also reminded Nigerians of the country's foundational legal principles.

"Nigeria remains a nation governed by the rule of law and the constitutional principle that every citizen is presumed innocent until proven otherwise," the group said, urging the public to avoid comments capable of prejudicing the ongoing inquiry.

The organisation closed by reaffirming its solidarity with Habila's family and expressing hope that the investigation would establish the truth and ensure justice is served in accordance with the law.

Mary Habila: Police take action

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ebonyi state police command announced that it would proceed with an autopsy on the body of Habila even after her family declined to consent to the procedure.

Police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, saying the autopsy was necessary to determine the true cause of Ms Habila's death.

Source: Legit.ng