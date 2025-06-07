A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he surprised his mother with a thoughtful gift

In the video, the emotional woman was seen singing and crying as her son hugged her in the presence of eyewitnesses

According to the caring son, his mother had always needed the gift since he was a kid, so he thought it wise to buy it for her

A thoughtful Nigerian man has been trending on social media after surprising his mother with a long-awaited gift.

An emotional scene ensued as the mother, overcome with joy, sang and wept in her son's arms, surrounded by onlookers who were also moved by the son's gesture.

Nigerian man surprises mum with a freezer which she needed since he was a kid. Photo credit: @dannypops8/TikTok.

Man surprises his mother with freezer gift

The video, shared by @dannypops8 on TikTok, showed the son embracing his mother as she cried over the gift, a freezer she had been wanting for years.

According to the son, his mother had been in need of the appliance since he was a child, and he finally decided to surprise her with it.

"Surprised my mum on her birthday with the gift she needed since I was a kid," the video's caption read.

Man leaves his mum in tears as he gifts her a freezer. Photo credit: @dannypops8/TikTok.

Reactions as man gifts mother freezer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartwarming video.

@Yetty Jewels said:

"Na person wey buy washing machine now go buy car soon, go still build her house. Let celebrate this win be it big or small."

@CLASSIC JOSH FURNITURE said:

"Washing machine wey me n my brother buy she never cmot m from carton."

@favouramarachi said:

"Your own no go ever spoil at all, ur pocket will never run dry, ur own children go take care of you."

@Classic otf said:

"Washing machine wey I buy because of my mum she never for once touch am she prefer her hand to wash."

@Dewtees Cakes said:

"In those hugs are hidden sacrifices, memories, tears and prayers at night that they turn out right and erase all the unforgettable moments. God bless you son. God will enable you to continue to grant her heart desires in Jesus mighty name."

@June 15th commented:

"I wanted this for my mom one day but I don't have money I hope day gave her what I always I pray for Amen."

@Zeenarh reacted:

"May God bless and surprise you as you put a smile in your mums face and fill her heart with joy, I pray God surprise and bless u in anything you are doing, I pray u live longer than this for her to enjoy the fruit of her labor."

@ADETOLA added:

"I Adetola, my son will make me proud and happy all the days of my life, May you live longer to reap the fruits of your labour IJN."

See the post below:

Man treats mother to fulfilling birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming TikTok video showed a son’s generous birthday surprise for his mum.

He presented her with two choices,ba phone or cash and she picked the phone option, but he also gave her some money as a bonus.

