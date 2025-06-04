A Nigerian student shared an emotional video showing the moment she signed out of school after completing her final exam

In the video, her proud mother arrived at the school's premises and laid several wrappers on the floor for her daughter to walk on

The emotional student immediately burst into tears as she walked over the wrappers and reminisced about her academic journey

A Nigerian student's emotional experience with her mother after completing her final exam has caught the attention of social media users.

A trending clip showed the student's mother laying out wrappers on the floor for her daughter to walk on as she signed out of school, an act that brought the student to tears.

Proud mum asks her daughter to walk on her wrappers during her sign out from school.

Student in tears as mum celebrates her

The video, shared by TikTok user @biglimaaa, captured the touching moment when the student's emotions overwhelmed her as she reminisced about her academic journey.

Fellow students gathered around to witness the emotional scene between the mother and daughter.

In her caption, the student expressed her gratitude for achieving her dream despite initial doubts and fears.

She recounted how she had often wished to become a graduate, but it wasn't until she made a conscious decision to work towards it that she was able to attain her goal.

Mum lays wrappers on floor for graduating daughter to walk on.

In her words:

"Them: It's just a sign out. Me: It's a dream that excited and scared me but I made it alive guys. Happiness won wound me but at the same time I'm so emotional right now I'm so grateful to the time I stopped wishing and said to myself I will be a graduate and here I am today. A lot won't understand this feeling, in all I am grateful."

Reactions as lady signs out of school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@bintu baby said:

"U see those of us that we cried this early morning, May tears of joy locate each and everyone of us this month. Congratulations Gurly. I wish the same for my self buh my mum didn't wait to see me winning. Congratulations once again Gurly."

@Morenikejigold911 said:

"Today is another day for crying on top of waiting no concern me loni 1st of June."

@Krihstaa said:

"You see this 1st of June that we cried this early morning, may tears of joy locate each and everyone of us this month. Congratulations baby girl. I understand those tears but you I understand better."

@oyinlola467 wrote:

"See as mummy dey pray without stammer, wow! Am so much emotional right now, Congratulations darling, more success ahead bihiznillah."

@imadescents said:

"She meee see good thing , this early June 1st nah cry I Dey cry i never even do any thing even pray self, I pray I prosper in life."

@ur_zaddy_wife said:

"To us who graduated even without our parents know wetting we study in school, may we all be successful in life. Cheers to us."

@Oluwanifemi said:

"This made me remember how happy my dad was when I gained admission. Now he won’t be there to see me graduate in two weeks time."

@folashewa8 added:

"See how am crying like a baby is not a day journey mummy congratulations ma u ll live long to eat d fruit of ur labor oo nd me too o cos is not easy to be a widow at young age like me hmmm congratulations dear u shall great nd my children too Amin Am happy for u o mum. EMAJERE GBOGBO WON o."

Watch the video here:

Mum lays wrapper for graduating daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sweet video showed the moment a mother arrived for her daughter’s sign-out ceremony.

The mother and daughter moment warmed many hearts as the woman laid her wrapper on the floor for her.

