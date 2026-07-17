Liberia has released the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa

Citizens of 12 ECOWAS member countries can travel to Liberia without paying a visa fee or applying for a visa.

This report explains Liberia's visa-free policy, the eligible countries, and the visa rules for other travellers

The Embassy of Liberia has explained that some African countries have been granted visa-free access, meaning that citizens of these countries can enter the Republic of Liberia without applying for a visa.

While there are over 50 countries on the African continent, Liberia grants this privilege only to African countries that are members of an important regional organisation.

Liberia updates visa policy, names 12 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ernest Ankomah/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

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Liberia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

The Liberian embassy also explained on its website why visa applications from citizens of countries that are not eligible for visa-free entry may be rejected.

The documents required from citizens of these ineligible countries during the visa application process have also been published on the website.

According to the Liberian embassy, countries that are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) enjoy this privilege, and their citizens do not need to pay a visa fee or apply for a visa before entering Liberia.

Liberia: List of eligible African countries

The names of the eligible countries that enjoy visa-free access are as follows:

Benin Cabo Verde Côte d’Ivoire The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone Togo

The full information is available on the official website of the Liberian government and can be accessed through the official link.

Sierra: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of Sierra Leone published the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.

According to the Sierra Leone government, citizens of the listed African countries can enter the country without a visa under the ECOWAS free movement policy.

Source: Legit.ng