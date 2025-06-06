A mother's two-year struggle to raise N2 million for her child's N3 million medical fees was shattered when her husband gambled it away

A Nigerian woman who managed to raise N2 million for her child’s medical care faced disappointment after her husband found the money and spent it.

She ran to her boss’s house after the incident, and the husband of the boss housed her and settled her son’s N3 million medical fees.

The story was shared on X by @ps_wears, who stated that the woman’s husband accused the boss of kidnapping his wife and son, but ended up getting arrested.

The X post read:

“A child is ill, and treatment cost 3 million naira.Mother becomes a cleaner, sells Ankara at night, and washes clothes for people who also gifted her few amounts to add to the money needed. She raised two million in two years. Only for the father who didn't save anything, stumbled on the money while looking for something at home, then took it to go gamble and lodge his girlfriend in a hotel for one week.

“His wife discovers money is missing and has been crying, she carries her child and leaves the house to go stay with her boss, who gave her an accommodation in her boys' quarter, her bosses husband pays for his medical treatment and the young boy is now ok and doing well.

"Husband now goes to report the boss for kidnapping his child and wife, issue gets to police station, them done detain the husband for stealing two million.”

Reactions trail man's detention in police net

@jumokeherself said:

"They should beat the spirit of theft out of him for 21 days straight before charging him to court. Omo ale jati jati."

@GayleZoie said:

"These are the specimen of males that Nigerian women are told that if we don't marry them, we'll be alone, single and miserable. The other one took contribution for pregnant wife to buy dog. Dog!"

@OnasGee02 said:

"Very sad experience. I met a girl who hustled for over a year to save for her jamb,admission, fees and miscellaneous. Just for the father to stumble across the cash, spent everything on drinks with his friends. Some parents ain’t worth the stress."

In related stories, a man accused his neighbour of dating his wife, while another divorced his wife for having a huge money while their son died of illness.

Wife lies about stolen iPhone 16

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man bought an iPhone 16 for his wife, and she told him it got stolen two weeks after she started using it.

After tracking the iPhone 16, the man found out that his wife had gifted the phone to her boyfriend, who worked in a corporate institution.

Many who came across the story gave their opinion and shared similar experiences they’ve heard.

