A young Nigerian man who was arrested multiple times for trying to see his biological son has opened up about his experience

He explained how the child's mother repeatedly denied him access to see his son over the years

The young man also shared what happened in court and the order the judge gave to the child's mother

A Nigerian man who fathered a child 17 years ago but was prevented by the child's mother from seeing the child has shared his experience.

He explained that the incident happened many years ago and that on several occasions, the child's mother stopped him from seeing the child. He also alleged that she had him arrested several times whenever the child came to visit him.

Court rules in favour of man stopped from seeing biological child, he shares experience. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/AsakyGRN/ Getty Images/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

According to him, after she repeatedly had him arrested whenever the child ran to him, the child, now 17 years old, eventually returned to him.

The matter later went to court, where the judge confirmed him as the biological father and ordered that the child's surname be changed to his.

Watch the video of the man below:

Baby mama takes man to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man said a court ordered him to pay just $13 a month in child support after his baby mama took him to court.

The man said he had been giving her $300 every week and paying all daycare expenses before he ran into financial difficulties. After the court reviewed the case, including his custody arrangement and financial support, it ordered him to pay $13 monthly, a decision that sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng