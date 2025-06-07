A lady has called people's attention to something disturbing she noticed about BBNaija's ex-housemate, Ikechukwu Okonkwo, widely known as Cross

The concerned lady said she had joined the entertainer's TikTok live session when she observed two things

Cross began online ministry many months after proclaiming that he had given his life to Christ, and had held sessions on TikTok

A TikTok user, with the handle @enduranceeze1, has expressed her concern about BBNaija ex-housemate Cross' well-being.

Raising an alarm on the social media platform, the lady noted that she was not sharing her observation from a place of hate.

A lady says she noticed Cross got slimmer. Photo Credit: @enduranceeze1, Instagram/@crossda_boss

Lady's observation about BBNaija's Cross

According to the lady, she noticed that the former reality TV star looked slimmer and appeared less vibrant. She said she noticed it when she joined his TikTok live session.

She stated that Cross had said God had called him to be a preacher of God's words, but his recent appearance was worrying.

To be certain of what her eyes saw, the lady noted that she had to recheck the former Shine Ya Eyes BBNaija housemate's page. In her words:

"This is not coming from a place of hate. I hope @crossdaboss (bbn ex housemate) is truly okay. I joined his life yesterday and he was looking so slim and dull

"Well, he said God has called him and arrested him so henceforth he will be preaching and declaring God's word, but then again Cross wasn't looking like Cross at all.

"I had to double check his page to be sure he is the one on the live video.

"The clips of the live are on my story. You can check it out."

A lady says she noticed Cross looks slimmer. Photo Credit: @enduranceeze1, Instagram/@crossda_boss

Lady's observation about BBNaija's Cross stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

WILLS_4EVA🍀🪺 said:

"I’ve seen the clip on your story and I think the reason you think he changed is because he reduced his beards, he used to have a full beard but now he also has jaw beard and mustache."

Cruisestacy said:

"He is the one. When you in God it takes a while to be notice but that's the real deal. Life without God is not funny."

celebrityVill said:

"If there's anything wrong with cross he'll be fine, he has genuine friends and family. Last time I saw him was at Liquorose's birthday party at the club and he was doing just fine."

Classicwearsby_etin said:

"He said he has been on dry fasting in camp since on Sunday and it’s ending tomorrow. He’s ok,I watched the live."

TaMiEOFSOPHIE&MANDY🎀💋💕 said:

"It’s just the beginning, watch how he will glow in Christ later,first it was fragrance,then it turned to fire, remember that!"

DERA✨🥂 said:

"I think the guy is battling severe depression. I also feel the overwhelming fame that came at him and also left suddenly was something he wasn't mentally prepared for."

Maria_martins224 said:

"He’s perfectly okay and even in a better mindset 💯this is the year of snake where collectively we all shedding skin, drawing closer to our creator, a lot of people are going through awakening this year (9) and cross is on his journey and i advise everyone look into your life if still you’re not changing one way or the other especially in your spiritual path then you need to question yourself and ground yourself because collectively we’re going through a massive shift."

BBNaija Cross launches online ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija Cross had launched an online ministry many months after giving his life to Christ.

In a viral clip from his TikTok live session, Cross spoke about how people could avoid sin and temptation.

Another clip from a live session showed him praying for fans to find Jesus. A netizen who shared one of the clips disclosed they stumbled on Cross' live session at midnight on TikTok. The clip stirred mixed reactions online.

