A priest took the internet by storm after declaring via a video that he had left the Christian religion for atheism

The ex-priest shared what it feels like to be an atheist and shared pictures of how he looked while he was in the priesthood

A part of his video showed his new look, and internet users had a lot to say about his TikTok post

A priest who left the priesthood has informed his TikTok followers that he has embraced atheism, a belief that no gods exist.

The former priest, known as @kingofgomorrah on TikTok, made a video where he shared pictures of how he looked as a priest and his present appearance.

In his throwback photos, the ex-priest wore priestly gowns and looked much younger. He looked completely different at present, as seen in his video.

He remarked that atheism feels better. Words overlaid on the young man's video read:

"From becoming a priest to becoming an atheist...and yeah! Atheism feels better."

Via his TikTok page, the atheist preaches atheism and constantly criticises his former religion.

Mixed reactions trailed his video.

Netizens react to ex-priest's post

user3954946573875 said:

"Lemme ask..what made you change to an atheist..I just want to understand after studying theology what was the turning point. People judge me when I say I sometimes don't believe."

That Igbo Boy said:

"People that left religion are people that actually took their time to study it Glory be to your ancestors you have been saved."

Ken.ronoo said:

"I went from church boy in Kenya to a semi atheist in Australia, life experiences and culture shocks can make you view life in a different angle."

kane0 said:

"Atheism is just you not wanting your behavior to be regulated, still the laws that you follow today was built following Christianity, so basically you’re still following it."

EnzamaRobert33 🇺🇬🇺🇬 said:

"Because something doesn’t make sense doesn’t always mean it is false. We can’t put God under a microscope otherwise He would not be God."

THE ATHEIST CONVERT said:

"It's a fact bro.... Atheism ⚛️is a beautiful way to go. Am more refined now than when I was a believer. Things are even working out best than better."

alexmacharia4981 said:

"Welcome bro religion is corrupted they know the truth but hidden it from us, don't be an atheist but find your own liht truth has always been there."

Mailluwh said:

"The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good. The Lord looks down from heaven on all mankind to see if there are any who understand, any who seek God. All have turned away, all have become corrupt; there is no one who does good, not even one. Do all these evildoers know nothing? They devour my people as though eating bread; they never call on the Lord."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former pastor who dumped Christianity had opened up about how much he was paid monthly.

Catholic priest dumps Christianity after 17 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had left the priesthood after 17 years and turned to the African traditional religion.

In a statement published by The Punch, Dr Echezona, who defended his PhD dissertation titled “Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine", opened up about realising his true calling.

"I was a Catholic priest for 17 years before resigning to embrace the traditional African religion. The topic of my research is ‘Rainmaking and control in Igbo African medicine: A case study of Isieke in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State,'' his statement read in part.

