BBNaija’s Cross Launches Online Church: Clips of Him Preaching, Holding Revival on TikTok Live Trend
- Months after Big Brother Naija reality star Cross Okonkwo gave his life to Jesus Christ, he has started an online ministry
- Series of clips from Cross' message to his followers on TikTok live have gone viral as he appealed to them to become born again
- Mixed reactions have, however, trailed BBNaija's Cross' message, with some netizens bringing up his past as a former housemate
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo, aka Cross recently trended on social media over videos of him preaching the gospel to his fans and followers.
Recall that in 2024, Cross publicly proclaimed his spiritual reformation on social media, stating that God had arrested him.
The reality star stated his devotion to expressing God's glory and love. He noted that there was a revival going on in the world.
Months after his public proclamation, Cross has also launched an online ministry, holding rivals to lead people to Jesus Christ.
In a viral clip from his TikTok live session, Cross spoke about how people could avoid sin and temptation.
Another clip from a live session showed him praying for fans to find Jesus.
A netizen who shared one of the clips disclosed they stumbled on Cross' live session at midnight on TikTok.
Watch video as BBNaija preaches the gospel below:
Below is another video from Cross' online sermon:
See another video Cross' shared about prayer:
In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cross triggered reactions after he welcomed DJ Cuppy to God's kingdom after her baptism.
Reactions as Cross preaches on TikTok live
While several netizens commended Cross, others, however, refused to believe he has completely turned a new leaf as they recounted his time in Big Brother Naija house.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed video of BBNaija's Cross preaching below:
alker_queen said:
"After he show us nude online finish, he wan Dey preach now. Na lie oo, na still the nude Cross we know not the repented Cross."
2_Oiee said:
"In this jungle, you’ve to stand strong on something. Probably cross got the information earlier."
Sundayjctrucks reacted:
"Life is unpredictable. Sometimes, those who seem the farthest from faith end up the strongest believers."
DrChimere commented:
"God is good. Nobody is above deliverance.."
joshuablaze95 said:
"He get as live go do you henn you go turn pastor."
Hoodrllch wrote:
"He got arrested he will soon be bailed out."
shaw4116 said:
"See hin hand Baba you still Dey use crusher Forget matter."
Chacha81755999 reacted:
"Ok make I join cross church online since pastor yul no do again."
ABaba30036 said:
"Oga forced himself to be famous and still the thing no work … im glad he realized early and moved elsewhere cos he for hear am Miracle and others wey know don’t have such ability , they quickly moved on to do something else."
oriadee_ said:
"Church business is the latest update if you know you know."
