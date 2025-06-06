Ray Jacobs Boarding School, located in Imo State, has celebrated its students' performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

While taking pride in its SS3 students' UTME results, the Imo boarding school noted that their JAMB candidates' hard work, discipline and determination paid off

The top scorer in the school is a girl named Osuoha Ezinne, who got an aggregate of 301 in the examination

An Imo-based boarding school has displayed the scores of its 14 top-performing students in the 2025 UTME.

Via its page on Facebook, Ray Jacobs Boarding School celebrated the students, noting that their results are testaments to their hard work, discipline and determination.

An Imo boarding school displays the UTME results of its students. Photo Credit: RAY JACOBS BOARDING SCHOOL, jamb.gov.ng

The proud school stated that it doesn't just tutor students, but also inspires excellence.

Imo school's 2025 UTME top scorers

The top scorer in the school is Osuoha Ezinne, a girl who scored an impressive aggregate of 301.

She was followed by a boy named Ndiogaziri Okechukwu, who scored 296. Twelve other SS3 students of the school achieved not less than 270 marks. The school's post read:

"Ray Jacobs Boarding School 2025 JAMB Results 🎉.

"We are beyond proud of our SS3 students for their outstanding UTME scores! 📚🔥

"Their hard work, discipline, and determination have paid off—and the results speak for themselves!

"💫 Highest Score: 301 – Osuoha Ezinne.

"💫 Multiple scores above 270 and 290!

"At Ray Jacobs, we don’t just teach, we inspire excellence.

"To our champions—this is just the beginning! 🚀"

Internet users joined the school in celebrating the students' outstanding performances in the exam.

An Imo boarding school student scores very high in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: RAY JACOBS BOARDING SCHOOL

People celebrate the Imo school

Lydienne Bedimo said:

"We are the best ❤️."

Chika Miracle Igbozor said:

"Always to be the best."

Sandra Vitalis said:

"This is awesome, congratulations my people."

Egembah Favour said:

"Indeed we are the best.....greater heights champions."

Ohanuba John Klech said:

"To be the best (1998 primary1 set)."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME top scorer of an Imo school had achieved 347 marks, as seven other students of her school scored high.

Benue Christian school flaunts its UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Benue Christian school had displayed the UTME results of its top-performing students.

Eighteen students of the school got over 300 marks in the JAMB exams. The school prided itself on having a tradition of excellence and tagged its top performers as future leaders, innovators and nation builders. Godwin Orzekor had the highest score with an aggregate of 368. He scored 98 marks in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and also got 74 in English.

"At New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi, excellence isn’t an accident—it’s a tradition! We’re excited to celebrate 18 of our students scored above 300 in the 2025 JAMB exams! We proudly present our NCCCI 300 Squad—brilliant minds with exceptional performances across Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and more. Swipe to see the full list and scores..." a part of the school's post read.

