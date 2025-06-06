Phidel College celebrated its top 2025 UTME scorers, as two brilliant science students scored above 300

The top 15 students' results were shared on the school's official Facebook page, with 13 students scoring between 250 and 300

The school praised its students for their exceptional results, reiterating that excellence is a longstanding tradition at Phidel College

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Phidel College, Lagos state, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, two of them scored 300 and above.

2025 UTME Top Scorer in Lagos School Celebrated for Brilliant Result, High Marks in Science Subjects

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top 15 students were shared.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Phidel Group of Schools, Obende Onomeyimi, got an impressive score of 329.

Following closely was Olowolaiyemo Tosin with 314 aggregate.

Lagos school hails top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

According to the information shared, 13 tudents from the school scored between 250 and 300 in their JAMB exam.

The school said:

“Excellence is our tradition at Phidel College and Jamb 2025 proved it again! We're proud of our scholars who have again made this great school proud. Congratulations to our high flyers!”

Praises for Lagos school’s top UTME scorers

Austine Williams said:

"Great imput from Educators, HOD,s, Quality Assurance Officers, Administrative Staffs, The Principal Phidel College (Olusho), Director and The Chairman and CEO of Phidel Group of Schools for these landmark results. And to our wonderful parents and students I say a big CONGRATULATIONS."

Albert Jonathan said:

"Congratulations to always revere Phidel Group. keep up the amazing work. we are proud of. More feat."

Fatai Olajide said:

"Wow! What an outstanding feat by Phidel College Lagos! I've known this great school (Phidel College) since its inception, and they've always stood out for their commitment to excellence and character building. This recent JAMB success is yet another shining testament to that tradition. Keep raising the bar. The future is indeed bright with schools like yours leading the way."

Adebimpe Adejumo Aladesuru said:

"Phidel's tradition of excellence is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all the high flyers!"

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

