A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, she displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian lady's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned her accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young lady showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Nigerian Lady Builds 2-bedroom Flat On Half Plot of Land in 1 Year, Shows off Beautiful Interior

Lady celebrates as she becomes landlady

The video, shared on TikTok by @zilla4u.com gave a glimpse into the lady’s journey as she transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with a big bungalow that housed a 2-bedroom flat.

She stated that the land was empty as of May 27, 2024.

In another video, she also showed the interior of the buildings and did a tour of the big compound and the luxury interior.

The young lady congratulated herself on her latest achievement as she flaunted her new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving her a house.

Her words:

“It can only be you Lord”

In the comments, she stated that it was a half plot.

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the lady’s effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into her achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@VBDGANGBOY said:

"Congrats pls do you have any omonile disturbing while building."

Victor lebi said:

"The half is standard congratulations."

@Ambassador Alqozimyy said:

"Congratulations to ,half no be 50/50 be this ? then how many bedrooms please."

@VikkyDamy said:

"Congratulations ma. I don't know you but honestly I'm happy with what I'm seeing 🤭❣️So cute. Keep elevating ma'am."

@Xucessful Dc said:

"Just the way I congratulate you boss I also pray my own soon."

@silas81025 said:

"Congratulations, mah almighty God bless me and my family so we can celebrate tok."

@Christy said:

"as i celebrate with you i pray may God remember me and my husband congratulations the latest land lady."

@Usman said:

"Congratulations. Mine will also come soon insha Allah. Just say Amin and urs will come soon too."

