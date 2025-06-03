A Nigerian science student scored less than 300 in the 2025 UTME, as shared by her mother on X on her birthday

She registered for English Language, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, with the highest score in Biology

The mother described the result as unexpected but said it would help her daughter focus, sparking reactions

The score of a Nigerian science student in her 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) got people talking

The girl's result was posted on X by her mother, who stated that the result was released on her birthday.

In an X post by @mamatii001, the woman showed what her daughter scored in the 2025 UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board.

According to the UTME result shared by the woman, her daughter scored 262.

Breakdown of science student's 2025 UTME result

It showed that the girl registered for English language, biology, physics and chemistry.

She scored 70 in English language, 60 in biology, 77 in physics and 55 in chemistry.

While posting the result, the woman stated that her daughter’s result was not what she expected.

She said:

“Double Joy on my birthday as JAMB finally released my daughter result. Yes! It isn't what I expected but it will calm the girl brain and allow her focus. 262 aggregate.!!!”

In the comment section, she also confirmed that her daughter was going to the University of Ibadan.

See the post below:

Reactions trails 2025 UTME science student’s result

@Yemo247 said:

"UI here we come…Omo wa ti wo Ile Iwe giga…Congratulations."

@dapo28april said:

"Not possible, we need to question Oloyede, did your daughter did her jamb in Anambra. Is only student from Anambra that can get that result."

@edu_wealth

"Which brain, abeg learn to stop hyping your daughter online, do it privately, especially now that’s she’s about to enter higher institution. Them no day tell man sha."

@OfficialStora25 said:

"Congratulations to her. She will get admission into the uni with good Post UTME. Hope it's UI?"

@silver_tina said:

"Intensify your study for post utme. That is the real deal. divide jamb by 8 post utme by 2 to get your aggregate. My son got 282, uniben did not admit, 2024."

@mrbabsSnr said:

"Congratulations to that bright girl,pls follow In the path of righteousness and never accept to be a slave to anybody."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339n and shared his dream course in the University of Ilorin.

Science student 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

