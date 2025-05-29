The WAEC 2025 English exam was delayed till evening over an alleged question leak, sparking concerns

A Nigerian mother lamented as her son wrote the WASSCE English exam till night instead of 8:30 am

The delay of the English WAEC caused stress and health worries for the mother, who criticised the educational system

A Nigerian mother, Esiri Ochuko Uduaghan, cried out over the delay her son experienced while writing his 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The English exam organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) was scheduled for 8:30 am on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

On her Facebook page, the woman cried out as her son was yet to return at night, stating that she was informed that the delay was due to the alleged leak of the English WAEC questions.

She also shared how it affected her health, as she questioned the country’s educational system over the delay in the WAEC 2025 English paper.

Esiri said in the post:

“Oh Nigeria!!! Why are we like this? My son went to write the WAEC English exam today, which was scheduled for 8:30 am. Apparently, the English paper leaked, so WAEC cancelled the exams and asked the children to wait while they prepare fresh exam questions..

“Now an 8:30 am exam is beginning at 5:40 pm to finish at almost 8 pm. What kind of country is this? Children who have been in school since before 8 am to write exams at 8:30 am, are now writing exams at 5:40 pm. Will they not be stressed, tired, hungry and completely worn-out...

“Somebody leaked those exam papers, but nobody will be held responsible. Nobody will lose their jobs. Life will carry on like nothing happened..until the next mess and the next and the next. I've been waiting for my son since morning. 8:30 am exam.. my son was not back home by 6 pm.. I almost died of a heart attack. I just got the information about the delay now... Oh.. Nigerrrriiiiiaaaaaa!!!! Adontaya!!!!”

In an update later on Wednesday night, the woman confirmed that her son had safely returned home.

Reactions trail mother’s outcry over 2025 WAEC delay

Safy Halilu said:

"Na so here too. My landlady was extremely worried about her daughter. But she is home now. Nigeria my country."

Petra Beatrice said:

"My brother just got home. To think that he almost left the house before having breakfast. I had to force him to eat something and gave him money for snacks. This country sha."

Olaife Ilori said:

"My neighbor's daughter came back at 10pm."

Temitope Priscilla said:

"We just got home now. My son's school started exam by 8:15PM. I pray they all come out in flying colours."

In related stories, a video showed students writing the 2025 WAEC exam at night in Delta, as citizens drag the government over the video.

Man shares video of students writing at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared videos and images of 2025 WAEC candidates writing the English exam in total darkness.

There was outrage on social media after students who wrote the 2025 WASSCE ended up writing the English exam at night.

Parents who came across the post lamented and shared their experiences, sparking reactions online.

