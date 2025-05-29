A Nigerian man shared videos and images of 2025 WAEC candidates writing the English exam in total darkness

There was outrage on social media after students who wrote the 2025 WASSCE ended up writing the English exam at night

Parents who came across the post lamented and shared their experiences, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian man shared a video of students writing the English Language exam for the 2025 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam.

The video, along with others available on social media, sparked outrage among parents and Nigerians.

In videos shared by an X user, @Omolomo_o, students were using lamps and torchlight to write the English exam in the 2025 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The video was captioned:

"This is a school WAEC centre in Nigeria, currently. They are writing the WAEC right now. It is 9:42 pm and they’re students are forced to use lamps to write their English WAEC exam in total darkness."

In the thread, the man also shared pictures and videos from other schools around the country as they struggled to write the WAEC English exam at night.

Reactions as students write English WAEC exam at night

@Akunn_a said:

"Won’t be surprised of the defenders of iniquity come with “it happens in other countries too” let’s keep defending mediocrity in the country."

@a_phezt said:

"This absolutely frustrating... Just left school some minutes ago..... Something is wrong with Nigeria education. We start exam around 2:30pm due to some talk about question leak out,.. They bring the second (essay) part exactly 6:58pm. What a day."

@onyennam said:

"Very true it happened before my very eyes this night I was wondering what was wrong The school next door was still writing exams. @ 9pm."

@Cyberhijabi said:

"At 7pm, my mum had to call the school principal. Something about WAEC questions being late or so."

@stybijuu8 said:

"It's not just there, the English exam was delayed from what I hear from parents."

@ChiomaKJane said:

"Why is my mother telling us that WAEC didn’t start at my brothers school until 6pm and my brother is still in school at this time writing??!!! I don’t understand this country!!?? What is this rubbish ????"

@arooluwaseyi96 said:

"Even here at ilaro. It the same thing. The parent had to go wait for their kids at the school premises."

