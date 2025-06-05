16 students from Lariken International College in Ibadan, Oyo state, scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME

Top scorer, Afuye Darasimi, achieved an impressive score of 356, followed by Adeniyi Abdulazeez with 353 and Soladoye Ayomide with 346

The school celebrated its top performers, with all students scoring above 200, emphasising excellence as part of the institution's culture

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Lariken International College in Ibadan, Oyo state, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 16 of them scored 300 and above.

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top 16 students were shared.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Lariken International College, Afuye Darasimi, got an impressive score of 356.

Following closely were Adeniyi Abdulazeez and Soladoye Ayomide, with 353 and 346, respectively.

Ibadan school hails top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the information shared, none of the students in the school scored below 200.

The school said:

“IT ONLY GETS BETTER AT LARIKEN! We’re proud to celebrate our League of Champions with stellar 2025 UTME results! 16 students scored 300 and above. 100% scored above 200. At Lariken International College, excellence is not by chance — it’s our culture.

“UTME 2025 Score Breakdown: Above 300 – 26%, 250–299 – 44%, 200–249 – 30%, Below 200 – 0%. Why Parents Choose Lariken: School of Entrepreneurship. Mathematics Clinic, Focus Learning Centre, and Lifelong Mentorship Program.”

Praises for Ibadan school’s top UTME scorers

Those who came across the post hailed the school and the students for their outstanding performance during the 2025 UTME.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Misan Memeh Soleye said:

"Congratulations. More Wins!"

Olukunle Samson said:

"Congratulations Lariken. Keep up the good work."

Ajibola Oyelade said:

"Congratulations to Us, the Lariken Family. We are proud of our champions."

Ogundare Peace said:

"More wins."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at UNILORIN as his first choice. He shared the reason he chose the course while registering for his 2025 UTME.

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's impressive result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

