Peaklane College International in Lagos state celebrated its top performers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), sharing results on their Facebook page

Sixteen students scored 300 and above, with the highest scorer, Adejumobi Toluwalase, achieving an impressive 370

The school also noted strong performances from 46 students scoring between 240 and 300, including those who were rescheduled to write the exams

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results of the top students of Peaklane College International in Lagos state were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 16 of them scored 300 and above.

The boy with the highest 2025 UTME score in a Lagos school was celebrated after his result was displayed. Photo: Peaklane Schools

Source: Facebook

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the students were shared.

The highest scorer, Adejumobi Toluwalase, got an impressive score of 370.

Lagos school celebrates its top 2024 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who scored over 200 in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the photos shared, 46 students of the school scored between 300 and 240.

A secondary school in Lagos celebrated its top scorers in the 2025 UTME, as 16 scored above 300. Photo: Peaklane Schools

Source: Facebook

The school noted that some of the students were rescheduled to write their UTME examinations and still performed well.

The Facebook post read:

“Celebrating Excellence: Peaklane College International's JAMB 2025 Achievers. We're over the moon to share the CONTINUED EXCELLENCE of our students in the 2025 JAMB examination! More Exceptional Results. Our students who were rescheduled to write the exam have done it AGAIN! With their hard work and dedication, they've achieved EVEN MORE EXCEPTIONAL SCORES!

“At Peaklane College International, we're committed to nurturing excellence and empowering our students to reach their full potential. These outstanding results are a testament to our students' hard work, dedication, and our school's values. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.”

Result of 2025 UTME top scorers in Lagos School spark reactions

Jane Udele Obiakor said:

"Congrats guys, you have done well."

Joy Ediare said:

"Congratulations to you @ Peaklane college."

Ralph Bruce said:

"These set raised the bar walai."

Nkechi Konye said:

"The CHAMPIONS, A BIG Congratulations to you all. Peaklane International School, you're the BEST. Weldone."

Sule Adams said:

"PEAKLANE! A school where children are nurtured and tutored to be champions.Kudos! to our champions."

Babaseun Armani Faseru said:

"It’s just the school for every child! I can’t shout!!"

Oyerinre Oyedokun said:

"God be praised!"

In a related story, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and opened up about his dream course.

Science student scores 360 after 2025 UTME resit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng