A Nigerian boy celebrated after rewriting the UTME and scoring over 280, following an initial error that saw him score 151

JAMB ordered 379,000 candidates to retake the UTME after a technical glitch caused widespread failures

The boy, known as @rex_reuben on TikTok, protested the incorrect result, highlighting his dedication despite hardships like studying without NEPA light

A Nigerian boy celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released his result after he rewrote his UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidates should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

2025 UTME: Science Student Who Rewrote JAMB Exam after Initially Scoring 151 Displays New Result

The boy had cried out after seeing his first score and had asked JAMB to review his results.

Identified as @rex_reuben on TikTok, the boy shared a post where he first complained about his result.

He said:

“Four months of hardwork and dedication all for nothing? Deleted all socials. Read like a madman. Day and night. Read even without nepa light. This isn’t fair. And someone has the guts to say this is my result? Y’all jokers. This isn’t our results jamb y’all are jokers, we need our results, the glitch was from your side not our fault !!”

He added:

"151, is that even possible?Last year, I didn't read at all. I just wrote to see how the exam was i scored 250+. This time I came prepared with more fire, and a failed system is giving me suicidal thoughts."

In an update, the boy celebrated as he scored 282 after rewriting the 2025 UTME.

His words:

“Jamb gave me 151 and I don’t know what to do. So I protest and ask for rescheduling and I got 282. To those that were asking I forgot to post this ( clearing my drafts)."

Reactions trail boy’s 2025 UTME experience

Those who came across the boy's result shared their similar experiences about how their 2025 UTME scores increased after rewriting the exam when JAMB rescheduled them.

@SOLOMON said:

"I got 231, from 157. say powerrrr."

@pearlempire said:

"Mine was from 143 to 278."

@Oluwarotimi Arigbede said:

"Congratulations."

@Deraella said:

"Mine was 178 to 286."

@Huh said:

"From Underage and Underperformed to 311, still Underperformed."

Yours _truly said:

"Jamb did me dirty in 2023 but God favored me this year with 273. It's just God."

