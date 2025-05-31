About 11 students from UNILORIN Secondary School scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME, organised by JAMB

The school celebrated these outstanding results on its official X page, encouraging students to continue striving for excellence

Those who came across the post hailed the students after seeing the highest scorer's mark in the exam

The University of Ilorin Secondary School celebrated its students who scored above 300 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), about 11 of them scored 300 and above.

On UNILORIN’s X page, @UnilorinNGR, the photos and names of the students were published.

Underneath the name and the pictures, the scores of each of the students were also made available for all to see.

2025 UTME top scorers from UNILORIN Secondary School

The highest score was by Garba Mubaraq, who got an impressive 362, followed by Alao Khaerah with 336.

Others are Babaita AbdulJaleel (329), Ayomaya Zainab (325), Ibrahim Aisha Opeyemi (320), Yakub Naimah (319), and Okolie Chidiman (312)

Those who scored below 310 are Abdulfatai Halimah Kehinde (306), Usman Hamidat (305), Lawal Faridah Adebanke (302) and Suleiman Amir Kolapo (300).

In the post, the school celebrated the intelligent students and stated that they had brought pride to USS.

The students were also encouraged to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

The caption read:

“Great USS! We are delighted to celebrate the exceptional results of our outstanding students who excelled in the 2025 UTME. You have brought great pride to Unilorin Secondary School! Continue to strive for excellence!#UnilorinSecondarySchool #UNILORIN #BetterByFar #JAMB.”

Reactions trail UNILORIN Secondary School UTME top scorers

Some alumni of the School took to the comments section to hail the UNILORIN Secondary School.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Babydoctor2222 said:

“Great USS.”

@GiwaAmir said:

“Great!!!!”

@adebara_ahmad said:

“Great USS.”

@AbiolaAloba said:

“Proud products of USS! The honey bee!”

