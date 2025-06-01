A Nigerian girl rejoiced after rewriting the 2025 UTME and displayed her new score despite getting below 200 in the first exam

She was among 379,000 candidates JAMB asked to retake the 2025 UTME after an error caused mass failure

The girl had expressed doubt in the system, saying her initial result didn’t reflect her effort, sparking reactions

A Nigerian girl celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released his result after she rewrote her UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidates should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

The girl had cried out after seeing her first score and had asked JAMB to review her results.

Identified as @slaywsuccess_ on TikTok, the lady shared a post where she first complained about her result.

She said:

“Life so private no one knows I underperformed in JAMB 2025, contrary to my expectations. I kindly request that no one inquire about my JAMB result!!! 😌 as the score I received is far from what I expected. I strongly believe there has been a mistake, and I urge JAMB to review and verify my result.

“The examination was straightforward, and I left the hall with a great sense of confidence. I am deeply disappointed in the integrity of the system. I invested so much time and effort in preparing for this exam, only to be met with an outcome that does not reflect my performance.”

In an update, the girl celebrated as she scored over 240 after rewriting the 2025 UTME.

Her words:

“When I first saw my JAMB score and it was below 200. I was so shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I am grateful to God that I was rescheduled. I can never fail. I passed!! i got above 240, even if my score wasn't the highest!!.”

Reactions trail girl’s 2025 UTME result after resit

@Remzyyy said:

"congrats gal!!"

@Maryam Sadiq said:

"Aren't you supposed to be reading?"

@TORIA LOVES SMILING said:

"Congratulations to us stranger."

@Ṣ̌ŢƐPHANIƐ said:

"congratss ml!!"

@itzosato said:

"Thanks be to God. Congratulations to you."

@Mėř Ċëë said:

"Same here oo. Am so happy."

@Ella said:

"Congratulations. You're pretty by the way."

@S said:

"I'm proud of you my babyyy."

@mrs.mikaelson4 said:

"Congratulations babes."

In a related story, a science student scored 360 after a JAMB error made her score 148 at first.

