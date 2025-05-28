A Nigerian lady has shared her scary experience with a female beggar whom she accused of trying to ruin her financially

According to the lady, her business suddenly began to face a serious setback after she helped the woman at a park

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's harrowing encounter with a female beggar has caught the attention of many social media users.

In a trending post shared via TikTok, the lady claimed that the encounter had a negative impact on her business.

Lady faces financial setback after giving N500 to a beggar. Photo credit: @enugubagvendor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's warns against giving money to beggars

According to her post on TikTok, the incident began when she decided to visit the market to purchase food items for the next two weeks.

The lady, identified by the handle @enugubagvendor, recounted that on her way to the market, she met a beggar at a park who appeared to be in distress.

Despite her initial fears due to the woman's unusual appearance, she was moved to help after the beggar pleaded for assistance to buy a meal.

Shortly after giving the woman N500, the kind-hearted lady experienced a chain of heartbreaking events.

She began having recurring dreams in which someone forcefully took money from her, and her business started to suffer badly.

Lady narrates what happened to her after giving N500 to a beggar. Photo credit: @enugubagvendor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady attributed her misfortune to the beggar she had helped, especially after her condition began to change when she encountered the same beggar again two weeks later.

Upon seeing her, the beggar quickly left the scene, and the lady's business began to flourish once more.

She narrated:

"Not every beggar you give your money let me take you on a story. So during one weekend I decided to go get some food stuffs in the market for the next two weeks. On my way I met a woman standing at the park, she did not really look mad or sick but with the way she wore her makeup you would know that something is wrong somewhere.

"Immediately I got down from the keke that carried me from my house to the park, she rushed to me crying she pleaded that she would help her with money to get egg roll at the park that she had not eaten since morning and she was really starving. She told me that the egg roll is N400 and then I had N500 balance the keke man gave to me so I gave her the 500 naira.

"That same night I had a dream where someone snattched money from me and ran away I woke up and prayed against it. I kept having same dream everyday business started getting very slow my mind flashed back to that woman I gave money the previous time I blamed myself I would have paid for the egg roll myself.

"I started praying fervently because I was so scared and disappointed at the same time but thank God the dream stopped. After two weeks, I went to the market again to get some food stuffs, I met the woman again begging people passing by for money. I came to a shop close to where she was standing pretending to buy something she saw me and we had a quick eye contact, she quickly left that position it was very obvious sales is back to normal thank God."

Reactions trail lady's experience with beggar

The post sparked reactions on TikTok, with many expressing their opinions on the matter.

Dot said:

"This story is supposed to be a very strong prayer point honestly. To whoever I've given money/belongings to out of pity and they use it for evil against me may God destroy them and restore everything I've lost."

@𝐌𝐬. 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐞 said:

"Never give a beggar money with your right hand, always use your left hand and if you eventually want to use your right hand, never forget to add this statement silently “I’m giving you this money to eat” money has spiritual ears, whenever you make that statement, I bet you no matter where that money enters, it will be rejected. I was born in a Yoruba land, I learnt a lot from those people."

@faithfuls_redolence said:

"My God whatever that belongs to me that has been used against me and you is nullified in the name of Jesus Christ Amen."

@Nerohfilms commented:

"I recently gave an old woman money at Abule-Egba bus-stop. Since then doors have been opening. Even that same day, someone favored me. I nearly didn’t want to give her because I have had bad experiences helping strangers but I prayed quickly after she asked and the spirit of God told me to give her. Blessings upon blessing since that day."

@Prince Ola added:

"Few years back at Osun state, a woman carrying twins babies approached me to give ha money. As I was bringing out money from my wallet she started laughing I just keep the money jeje, then she told me "Olorun yo e" (God saves you). My head swells Immediately."

Watch the video here:

Man shares experience with beggar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his unenviable experience with a female beggar whom he accused of trying to 'use' him.

According to him, the lady confessed that she attempted to use the money for ritual purposes but it didn't work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng