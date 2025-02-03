A Nigerian man has shared his unenviable experience with a female beggar whom he accused of trying to 'use' him

According to him, the lady confessed that she attempted to use the money for ritual purposes but it didn't work

Social media users who read his surprising tweet shared on the X app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man has shared his harrowing encounter with a female beggar whom he met on the road.

He shared the story via the X app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments from netizens.

Nigerian man shares how female beggar tried to 'use' him

Man says beggar tried to do rituals

The man, who took to the X app to share his story under the handle @somtodeyforyou, recounted how the beggar had returned his money months after he had given it to her.

He claimed that the beggar had attempted to use the money for ritual purposes, but her plan backfired and failed to yield the desired results.

He was shocked and confused by her behaviour when she ran up to him on the road months later, and she eventually confessed that she had used the money he gave her for ritual purposes.

The beggar said she had been searching for him everywhere, looking for a way to return the money and possibly undo the perceived harm.

The man claimed that the beggar's actions were part of a larger scheme, where women would approach unsuspecting victims, claiming they needed money for transport or other necessities, only to use the money for ritual purposes.

In his words:

"I ain't helping no body coz the last time I did I almost got used. The beggar returned my money after months looking for me shouting "e no work, e no work". She been use the money wey I give do rituals but e no work. So she been dey find me since. Na all these ladies wey go tell person say dem no get transport so you go help me with small change that kin thing."

Reactions as man shares experience with beggar

Some Nigerians praised the man for sharing his cautionary story, while others lamented the prevalence of scam artists and ritualists who prey on unsuspecting victims.

JIV said:

"Watin no work exactly ?"

Emeka Talks said:

"Bro for real?"

Adeniyi commented:

"Baba this thing wey u talk na real shitt. E don happen to me before oo. That is why i no dey give unless i am led."

Mickey said:

"Since I heard beggars exchange the money given to them for clean bunch of money from rich men with ritual intent I stopped giving."

Tagmemics said:

"Was looking for this comment. A reliable pos guy told me they caught someone who was buying money from beggars and using it for rituals. I find it hard to give since then but I started giving again because sometimes I can't bear not helping those who might really need it."

Priscilla reacted:

"Just pray on it and give whenever you want to. Their plans won't work. I will do same hearing this from now. One can't help but give."

El Capitan reacted:

"Serious? Omo na the first time wey i dey hear this thing be this."

Summer added:

"Watch ignorant people saying it's lie. The world is so deep and cruel. That people are doing many things to make it."

Rachael Ngwuli added:

"Hmmmmm I've seen something similar. A beggar at ikeja bridge exchange contact with a guy who obviously looked like a Yahoo guy I heard him tell the beggar he'll pay him well. Things are happening truly but we shouldn't stop showing kindness all we must do is pray always."

